Blues series to feature Kent Burnside concert

The Blues By Budweiser concert series will feature Kent Burnside at 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St.

The doors will open at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 although Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. The concert series is being sponsored by MK Distributors, according to a news release.

Born in 1971 at Memphis, Burnside spent his early years in Holly Springs, Miss. He is the oldest grandson and one of the closest pupils of R.L. Burnside, renowned blues singer, songwriter and guitarist, according to a news release.

Burnside first heard the blues while watching his grandfather perform on the family farm to the locals. He used to sell sandwiches to audience members for a dollar a piece during these performances.

"The first lesson R.L. taught Kent was that to be a bluesman you have to find your own rhythm on the guitar. You can't play someone else's rhythm -- as rhythm comes from your heart," according to the release.

"Burnside got his real start in the music business playing with Jimbo Mathus (Fat Possum Records) and going on tour with Buddy Guy in the early 2000's. That was when he started developing his signature style of blues: dark, hypnotic, inviting and very danceable," according to the release.

Burnside performed for Samuel L. Jackson to help Jackson prepare for his role in "Black Snake Moan" (2007). He has also worked on The Blues Brothers' stage shows with Dan Aykroyd, who is reportedly a huge fan and supporter of Burnside's work. Also, Bruce Willis once played harmonica at a jam with Burnside, according to the release.

Burnside has spent decades performing at festivals and has toured all over the world. In 2019, he performed at the Blues Rules Festival in Switzerland, and played a two week tour of Australia with The New Savages. The artist regularly performs at festivals around the U.S. with The Flood Brothers.

The Pine Bluff concert series is promoted by the Port City Blues Society, an affiliated member of the Blues Foundation that seeks to preserve and promote blues music and the culture of Delta blues and to educate the public about the history of the blues in the region.

The society hosts a free blues jam Wednesdays at RJ's from 8-11 p.m. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.