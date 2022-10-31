Brown’s tease provides fun for Philly

PHILADELPHIA -- A.J. Brown hauled in his third touchdown catch -- of the first half -- and the Eagles' star receiver peered through his tinted visor at two Steelers defenders knocked to the turf because of a slapstick collision on a futile attempt at breaking up the pass.

Brown then pointed at each fallen Steeler and mocked them as the Philly crowd roared -- and he was hit with a taunting penalty.

Well worth the 15 yards for a little fun.

"I just said, 'One, two, it's not enough,' " Brown said with a laugh.

Three TDs were pretty good for Brown. So was taking the Eagles to seven, as in 7-0 and the lone undefeated team in the NFL.

Hurts threw three touchdown passes to Brown in the first half and finished with 285 yards and four TDs overall as Philadelphia raced past Pittsburgh 35-13 on Sunday.

Brown had six receptions for 156 yards and helped the Eagles win their first seven games for only the second time in franchise history and first since 2004, when Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens led them to the Super Bowl. In that season, the Eagles were denied an 8-0 start with a loss to the Steelers.

Pittsburgh (2-6) offered no resistance this time once Hurts and Brown turned the Linc into their own pitch-and-catch playground.

"I know I can't let him down," Brown said. "We're just having fun and playing for one another. I'm pretty sure he knows that I've got his back and I know he's got mine, too. I think that's exactly what this is."

Rookie Kenny Pickett showed more short-term growing pains for the Steelers and was 25 of 38 for 191 yards and an interception. Wide receiver Chase Claypool threw a 1-yard pass to fullback Derek Watt on a trick play in the first quarter for Pittsburgh's only touchdown.

"We need more explosive plays," Pickett said.

The World Series banner went up across the street outside Citizens Bank Park -- the Phillies and Houston Astros are 1-1 headed into Game 3 today in Philly -- and it's suddenly the point in the NFL season where it's time to stamp the Eagles as Super Bowl favorites.

Brown became the first receiver since Tennessee's Drew Bennett in 2004 with three receiving touchdowns of 25-plus yards in the first half. Hurts hit Brown from 39 yards, 27 and 29 yards for a 21-10 halftime lead.

Brown made an over-the-shoulder grab in the end zone for the third score as Pittsburgh defenders Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ahkello Witherspoon collided with each other. Brown then might have made Owens proud with the type of celebration once seen out of the retired receiver.

Their first TD might have been the most impressive. Brown went up to catch the 39-yard heave and won a battle for the ball with Fitzpatrick.

Hurts caught Brown in stride for the second touchdown as the speedy receiver outran cornerback Arthur Maulet.

Brown had his best game in his short Eagles tenure, topping the 155 yards he had in the season opener against Detroit. He had only two touchdowns entering the game.

Pittsburgh7330--13

Philadelphia71477--35

First quarter

Phi--Brown 39 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 9:23.

Pit--D.Watt 1 pass from Claypool (Sciba kick), 2:01.

Second quarter

Phi--Brown 27 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 12:53.

Phi--Brown 29 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 6:21.

Pit--FG Sciba 38, 1:02.

Third quarter

Phi--Pascal 34 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 12:53.

Pit--FG Sciba 29, 5:55.

Fourth quarter

Phi--Sanders 11 run (Elliott kick), 12:40.

A--69,879.

PitPhi

First downs2120

Total Net Yards300401

Rushes-yards24-14420-111

Passing156290

Punt Returns1-102-8

Kickoff Returns2-473-67

Interceptions Ret.0-01-14

Comp-Att-Int27-40-120-30-0

Sacked-Yards Lost6-403-18

Punts4-45.04-45.75

Fumbles-Lost2-10-0

Penalties-Yards9-608-60

Time of Possession34:1825:42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Pittsburgh, Warren 6-50, Pickett 7-37, Harris 8-32, Sims 2-21, Allen 1-4. Philadelphia, Sanders 9-78, B.Scott 7-21, Hurts 2-10, Gainwell 1-3, Minshew 1-(minus 1).

PASSING--Pittsburgh, Pickett 25-38-1-191, Harris 1-1-0-4, Claypool 1-1-0-1. Philadelphia, Hurts 19-28-0-285, Minshew 1-2-0-23.

RECEIVING--Pittsburgh, Harris 6-26, Johnson 5-35, Freiermuth 4-57, Claypool 4-45, Warren 3-25, D.Watt 2-6, Sims 2-(minus 1), Gentry 1-3. Philadelphia, Brown 6-156, Goedert 6-64, Smith 5-23, Pascal 2-57, Gainwell 1-8.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches a touchdown pass against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) during the first half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)



Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches a touchdown pass against Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) during the first half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates his third touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)



Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches a touchdown pass against Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) during the first half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)



Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates his third touchdown reception with quarterback Jalen Hurts during the first half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) avoids a tackle from Pittsburgh Steelers Khalil Davis during the first half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes during the first half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts yells on the sidelines ahead of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

