COLUMNIST: Halloween’s Celtic roots are a lot spookier than candy bars

As Halloween approaches, people get ready to celebrate the spooky, the scary and the haunted. Ghosts, zombies, skeletons and witches show up in yards, windows and stores. Festivities revolve around the realm of the dead, and some believe the dead might mingle with the living on the night of Halloween.

Scholars have often noted that these modern-day celebrations of Halloween have origins in Samhain, a festival celebrated by ancient Celtic cultures. In contemporary Irish Gaelic, Halloween is still known as Oíche Shamhna, or Eve of Samhain.

In 9th-century Irish literature, Samhain, halfway between the autumn equinox and the winter solstice, is mentioned many times as an integral part of the Celtic culture. It was one of four seasonal turning points on the Celtic calendar, and perhaps the most important one. It signaled the end of the light half of the year, associated with life, and the beginning of the dark half, associated with the dead.

Archaeological records suggest that commemorations of Samhain can be traced back to the Neolithic period, some from 6,000 years ago. Neolithic Ireland had no towns or cities, but the people did craft huge architectural monuments which acted as seasonal gathering spots and housed the remains of the societies' elites.

According to early Irish literature as well as traditional folklore collected in the 19th century, Samhain was a time for people to come together, under a command of peace, to feast, tell stories, make social and political claims, engage in important sacred rituals and, perhaps most important, commune with the dead.

The traditional pre-Christian realm of the dead was referred to as the Otherworld. The Otherworld was not somewhere far away, but overlapping with the world of the living. The Irish beliefs about the Otherworld were detailed and complex. It is full of magic, of witchcraft, of speaking with the dead as well as seeing into the future.

The dead were traditionally believed to continue to see the living, although the living could only occasionally see them. The most prominent occasion would be on Samhain itself, when lines between the Otherworld of the dead and the realm of the living were weakened.

There were not only particular days that one might encounter the dead but at particular places as well: megalithic sites. These sites are known in Irish Gaelic as sí sites, sí meaning the spirits of the mounds. This word is often translated into English as "fairies," which loses a great deal of meaning. "Fairies" in Ireland are spirits deeply connected with the realm of the dead, the mounds, and Samhain.

The connection can be witnessed in the figure of the banshee--or bean sí, in Irish--an important mythological figure in Irish folklore, believed to be heard wailing with grief directly before the death of a family member. With "bean" meaning simply "woman," the banshee is thus a female spirit of the mounds and a ruler of the realm of the dead.

As the light of summer fades and the season of darkness begins, the ancient holiday of Halloween arrives to celebrate the dead mingling with the world of the living, as it has for thousands of years.

Tok Thompson is an anthropology professor at USC Dornsife and author of "Posthuman Folklore." This article was produced in partnership with The Conversation.