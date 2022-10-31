Da Silva claims victory in Brazil





SAO PAULO -- Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has done it again: Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, the leftist defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday in an extremely tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics.

With more than 99% of the votes tallied in the runoff vote, da Silva had 50.9% and Bolsonaro 49.1%, and the election authority said da Silva's victory was a mathematical certainty.

It is a stunning reversal for da Silva, 77, whose 2018 imprisonment over a corruption scandal sidelined him from the 2018 election that brought Bolsonaro, a defender of conservative social values, to power.

Da Silva, universally known as Lula, is promising to govern beyond his leftist Workers' Party. He wants to bring in centrists and even some leaning to the right who voted for him for the first time, and to restore the country's more prosperous past. Yet he faces headwinds in a politically polarized society where economic growth is slowing and inflation is soaring.





His victory marks the first time since Brazil's 1985 return to democracy that the sitting president has failed to win reelection. The highly polarized election in Latin America's biggest economy extended a wave of recent leftist victories in the region, including Chile, Colombia and Argentina.

Da Silva's inauguration is scheduled to take place Jan. 1. He last served as president from 2003-10.

It was the country's closest election in more than three decades. Just over 2 million votes separated the two candidates with 99.5% of the vote counted. The previous closest race, in 2014, was decided by a margin of 3.46 million votes.

Thomas Traumann, an independent political analyst, compared the results to U.S. President Joe Biden's 2020 victory, saying da Silva is inheriting an extremely divided nation.

"The huge challenge that Lula has will be to pacify the country," he said. "People are not only polarized on political matters, but also have different values, identity and opinions. What's more, they don't care what the other side's values, identities and opinions are."

Bolsonaro had been leading throughout the first half of the count and, as soon as da Silva overtook him, cars in the streets of downtown Sao Paulo began honking their horns. People in the streets of Rio de Janeiro's Ipanema neighborhood could be heard shouting, "It turned!"

Da Silva's headquarters in a downtown Sao Paulo hotel only broke out erupted once the final result was announced, underscoring the tension that was a hallmark of the race.

"Four years waiting for this," said Gabriela Souto, one of the few supporters allowed in because of heavy security.

Outside Bolsonaro's home in Rio de Janeiro, ground zero for his support base, a woman atop a truck delivered a prayer over a speaker, then sang excitedly, trying to generate some energy. But supporters decked out in the green and yellow of the flag barely responded. Many perked up when the national anthem played, singing along loudly with hands over their hearts.

Most opinion polls before the election gave a lead to da Silva, though political analysts agreed that the race grew increasingly tight in recent weeks.

For months, it appeared that da Silva was headed for an easy victory as he kindled nostalgia for his presidency, when Brazil's economy was booming and welfare helped tens of millions join the middle class.

But while da Silva topped the Oct. 2 first-round elections with 48% of the vote, Bolsonaro was a strong second at 43%, showing that opinion polls significantly underestimated his popularity. Many Brazilians support Bolsonaro's defense of conservative social values and he shored up support in an election year with vast government spending.

Bolsonaro's administration has been marked by incendiary speech, his testing of democratic institutions, his widely criticized handling of the covid-19 pandemic and the worst deforestation in the Amazon rainforest in 15 years. But he has built a devoted base by defending conservative values and presenting himself as protection from leftist policies that he says infringe on personal liberties and produce economic turmoil.

Da Silva left office with an approval rating above 80%; then U.S. President Barack Obama called him "the most popular politician on Earth."

But he is also remembered for his administration's involvement in vast corruption revealed by sprawling investigations. Da Silva's arrest in 2018 kept him out of that year's race against Bolsonaro, a fringe lawmaker at the time who was an outspoken fan of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Da Silva was jailed for for 580 days for corruption and money laundering. His convictions were later annulled by Brazil's top court, which ruled that the presiding judge had been biased and had colluded with prosecutors. That enabled da Silva to run for the nation's highest office for the sixth time.

Da Silva has pledged to boost spending on the poor, reestablish relationships with foreign governments and take bold action to eliminate illegal clear-cutting in the Amazon rainforest.

He hasn't provided specific plans on how he will achieve those goals, and faces many challenges. The president-elect will be confronted by strong opposition from conservative lawmakers likely to take their cues from Bolsonaro.

Information for this article was contributed by Carla Bridi of The Associated Press.

Supporters gather round a vehicle carrying former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a campaign rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. On Sunday, Brazilians head to the voting booth again to choose between da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, who are facing each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright in the Oct. 2 general election. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)



Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for another term, arrives to vote in a second round presidential election in in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)



A supporter of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, dons a tattoo of Lula on his forearm, as he waits for results after polls closed in the country's presidential run-off election, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. On Sunday, Brazilians had to choose between da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, after neither got enough support to win outright in the Oct. 2 general election.(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)



Supporters cheer during a campaign rally for former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, pictured in a life-size cutout in the background, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. On Sunday, Brazilians head to the voting booth again to choose between da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, who are facing each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright in the Oct. 2 general election.(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)



Supporters of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, celebrate partial results after polls closed in the country's presidential run-off election, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. On Sunday, Brazilians had to choose between da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, after neither got enough support to win outright in the Oct. 2 general election. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)



Supporters of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for president again, rally after the closing of the polls for a presidential run-off election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)



Supporters of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for president again, celebrate partial results after polls closed in the country's presidential run-off election, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)



Supporters of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate partial results after polls closed in the country's presidential run-off election, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. On Sunday, Brazilians had to choose between da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, after neither got enough support to win outright in the Oct. 2 general election. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)



Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gather after polls closed in a presidential run-off election in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Brazilians had to choose between former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Bolsonaro, after neither got enough support to win outright in the Oct. 2 general election. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)











Gallery: Presidential election in Brazil







