Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is doubling down.

Already having made his point by busing overflow migrants to New York, the Republican governor is stacking more shipping containers topped with barbed wire along gaps in the border wall in southeastern Arizona.

The state had already placed similar containers in gaps near Yuma. In August, the feds told Governor Ducey to have them removed, and the state is suing to keep them in place.

But a point has been emphasized. And now, more containers are going up.

Immigrants are finding ways around them. And in true "Groundhog Day" fashion, the number of illegal border crossings continues to swell.

The Biden administration may bend itself into a pretzel to avoid using the dreaded word "crisis," but one certainly exists on the southern border.

Thousands of immigrants, migrants and refugees from throughout Latin America and the Caribbean--displaced by natural disasters or the pandemic's aftermath, fleeing economic ruin or outright authoritarian rule--are being drawn to America's borders, many occupying massive tent cities outside border stations.

It's probable that a host of them simply answered President Biden's post-election invitation, taking him at his word that the border was open.

For the fiscal year that ended in September, a record number of illegal immigrants were arrested at the border, shattering the old mark by 700,000. The U.S. Border Patrol recorded 2.4 million arrests, including 227,000 in September alone. That's up 11 percent from August and represents the third-highest monthly total of the year.

And according to the House Appropriations Committee, there have been 18 consecutive months of more than 150,000 illegal border crossings and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl seized at the border this year. (Displaced refugees aren't the only ones interested in the border.)

Even if the White House won't acknowledge this crisis, Democrats are starting to recognize it. One long-time Democratic operative in Texas told Politico last month the Biden administration has bungled the border from the start.

"There has been a real human cost, and there's going to be a massive political cost in 2022," he said.

Meanwhile, conservative-state governors are reduced to theatrics. Perhaps acknowledgment from D.C. that a border crisis actually exists would help mitigate the need for such stunts and help lead to some real problem-solving.