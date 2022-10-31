Farmington Eagle Scout projects help area churches, bluebirds at Creekside Park

FARMINGTON -- Three Farmington High School seniors have been awarded the Eagle Scout rank, the highest youth rank in the Boy Scouting program.

Hunter Bentley, Heath Daughtrey and Jayton Patterson, all members of Troop 555 in Farmington, were recognized at their Eagle Court of Honor on Oct. 1 at Farmington United Methodist Church.

To achieve the Eagle Scout rank, scouts must earn a total of 21 merit badges, 10 more than required for the Life rank, including these 14 merit badges: First Aid, Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation, Citizenship in Society, Citizenship in the World, Communication, Cooking, Personal Fitness, Emergency Preparedness or Lifesaving, Environmental Science or Sustainability, Personal Management, Swimming or Hiking or Cycling, Camping and Family Life.

The scouts must have been active in their troops for at least six months as a Life Scout and must demonstrate the Scout Spirit by living the Scout Oath and the Scout Law.

Following is information about each of the Eagle Scout projects completed by the three seniors.

Hunter Bentley

Bentley's Eagle Scout project was to build a fire pit and paint the prophets chamber for Washington County Baptist Church. The fire pit will be used during church fellowships throughout the year. Bentley and fellow scouts also painted the prophets chamber that is used by visiting preachers and missionaries and their families when they are passing through or visiting the church.

Bentley has been in the program since third grade and earned every rank since then. For the Eagle Scout award, he earned 26 merit badges, five more than the required 21. In the process of earning these, Bentley also earned a Bronze Palm that goes with his Eagle (awarded for five extra merit badges).

Heath Daughtrey

Daughtrey's Eagle Scout project was to build a new 24-hour food pantry/blessing box for Farmington United Methodist Church.

Daughtrey's Eagle Scout project was to build a new 24-hour food pantry/blessing box for Farmington United Methodist Church.

With the new box built by Daughtrey, the church converted its first box to a "nonfood items box" for books, toiletries, blankets, etc. The new box built by Daughtrey is being used for food items only.

Daughtrey has been in the program since first grade and has earned every rank since then. For the Eagle Scout award, he earned 31 merit badges to earn both a Bronze Palm and Gold Palm beyond his Eagle Award.

Jayton Patterson

Patterson's project was to build six bluebird houses for Creekside Park in Farmington. Bluebirds are important in helping control the mosquito, gnat and fly population in and around the park. Bluebird nests are commonly taken over by more aggressive birds and their eggs destroyed.

These nesting boxes are very specific to their species and will prevent other birds from taking them over. The boxes also provide for a much more pleasant environment for birdwatchers and visitors to the park.

Patterson has been in the program since first grade and earned every rank since then. For the Eagle Scout award he earned 31 merit badges to earn both a Bronze Palm and Gold Palm.

Patterson also is a member of the high school football team.

Jayton Patterson, Hunter Bentley and Heath Daughtery, all Farmington High School students, have achieved their Eagle Scout award and were recognized at their Eagle Court of Honor at Farmington United Methodist Church on Oct. 1. (Submitted Photo)



Heath Daughtrey’s Eagle Scout project was to build a new 24-hour food pantry/blessing box for Farmington United Methodist Church. (Submitted Photo)

