Groups give coats to veterans in need

The John Eliot Chapter Colonial Dames 17th Century, Simon Bradford Chapter U.S. Daughters of 1812, and Arkansas Society Daughters of Indian Wars participated in the coat shower again for veterans in need.

The groups recently met at the Pine Bluff Country Club. They were joined by John Tatum, state treasurer of the Arkansas Society War of 1812.

"The members made a difference in the lives of many veterans," according to a news release.

Many of the veterans are homeless and coats were distributed in Little Rock and North Little Rock by the Towbin VA Medical Center.

After the recent meeting, three carloads of 61 men's coats plus other items including four men's bathrobes were delivered by the daughters to a VA facility at North Little Rock. Over half the coats were donated by residents of Hot Springs Village and were new or nearly new, according to the release.

The organizations are known for their "showers" and have held six in the last four years: four for winter coats, one for towel sets, and one for new pillows.

The three organizations meet at 11 a.m. the third Wednesday of February, May, August and October at the Pine Bluff Country Club.