DEAR HELOISE: As winter closes in on us, I worry about the rising cost of utilities, especially when it comes to heating my home. I have space heaters in a couple of rooms, but they only heat up a smaller area of the room. If I get up and move around, the rest of the house is chilly. And I can't lower the heat too much because I can't risk having my pipes freeze and then break.

I cook with gas, but even gas has become expensive. Although I don't do much watering of flowers at this time of year, my utility bills are still outrageously high. My home is old, but I have always kept it up and repaired anything that needs to be fixed. Any hints on how I can lower my utility bills?

-- Georgia H., Fall River, Mass.

DEAR READER: Sometimes heat and cool air can escape or enter a house in undetected ways. Think about having an energy audit done on your home to see where the drafts and leaks are so that you can block the loss of heating in your home. Drain exterior pipes and make sure your gutters are cleaned out. Have your chimney checked out by a chimney sweeper to make certain there are no cracks in your chimney and no blockages either. Check the caulking and grout around the doors and windows.

With energy bills taking a sizable chunk out of everyone's budget, we should all be concerned about the high costs of energy.

DEAR READER: With so many people ordering things online, many of us have a lot of cardboard boxes stacking up at home. Here are some hints on how to use them:

• Cut along the edges and fold them flat. Then, take them out to the recycle bin.

• Let your younger kids or grandkids play with them until they fall apart, and then toss in the recycle bin.

• Use them to pack away clothing for storage or to give to charity.

• Place a holiday gift inside and gift wrap the box.

DEAR HELOISE: The daughter of a friend plans to get married the same week as Christmas. They have clearly stated that they don't want gifts, but instead would like to have money for their planned honeymoon to Hawaii. They have sent a little note out with their save-the-date cards that $150 to $200 per couple is (in their estimation) a reasonable amount, and $100 to $150 for singles will be expected.

With the holidays and the rising costs of nearly everything, I think it's rude and rather tacky to ask for money, especially when it's for a honeymoon. Please give me some hints on how to decline a monetary gift.

-- Suzanna M., Hibbing, Minn.

DEAR READER: You don't need to give a gift at all. If, however, you want to give a gift, you can select something you think is appropriate, or contribute an amount of money you feel you can afford. There's no need to apologize or explain.

