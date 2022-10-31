Henry runs wild on Houston, again

HOUSTON -- Derrick Henry was feeling it Sunday, running all over the Houston Texans like he has so many times before. At one point he turned to his rookie quarterback with a simple but pointed message.

"He was like: 'They can't stop me. They can't stop me,' " said Malik Willis, who was making his first NFL start for the injured Ryan Tannehill. "It was cool to see that because they weren't stopping him."

Henry dominated the Texans again, running for 219 yards and two touchdowns to carry the Tennessee Titans to a 17-10 win.

It was Henry's fourth consecutive 200-yard game against the Texans, making him the first player in NFL history to have at least 150 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in four consecutive games against the same opponent. The 28-year-old has six 200-yard games in his career, tying O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson for the most in NFL history.

"Credit to those guys up front on blocking -- O-line, receivers, tight ends, fullbacks," Henry said. "They are sacrificing to be able to block and have the tools to have success, so I can make a play. I give all the credit to them, so I can go out there and do my job. I'm happy to get the win."

With Tannehill out, the AFC South-leading Titans (5-2) went to Henry early and often. He ripped off a season-long 41-yard run on his second carry of the game and never looked back against Houston's NFL-worst run defense.

After opening the season 0-2, the Titans have won five in a row behind Henry, who had his fourth consecutive game with at least 100 yards rushing.

Henry had a season-high 32 carries and touchdown runs of 29 yards and 1 yard to help the Titans build a 14-3 lead.

"We've come to expect that from him," Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said. "He puts so much on himself. ... Derrick expects more from himself than anyone on this football team or any coaching member would. I'm glad we have him."

The Titans were up by 14 when Davis Mills connected with rookie Dameon Pierce on a 3-yard touchdown pass that cut the lead to 17-10 with less than 30 seconds left. But Tennessee recovered the onside kick to seal it.

Henry's big day gives him 75 career touchdowns (72 rushing and three receiving), passing Eddie George for most TDs in franchise history.

He joked he was "winded" after shouldering such a heavy load but wouldn't comment directly on all the milestones he reached against the Texans, instead praising his offensive line.

"They were the ones that made that happen," he said. "I would hope they take pride in that."

Henry has run for 892 yards and nine touchdowns combined in his last four games against Houston. He missed both games against the Texans last year with a broken foot, making Sunday his first game against them since the finale of the 2020 season, when he ran for a career-best 250 yards to surpass 2,000 for the year.

The last-place Texans (1-5-1) weren't just terrible on defense Sunday. They also couldn't get anything going on offense and didn't crack 100 yards until late in the fourth quarter. They finished with 161 yards and were 2 of 14 on third down.

Mills was 17 of 29 for 152 yards with an interception and a touchdown, struggling more than usual with top receiver Nico Collins out with an injury.

"It starts up front," Texans Coach Lovie Smith said. "When you get dominated up front on both sides of the football, it's hard to get any game plan going."

Tennessee0773--17

Houston0307--10

Second quarter

Hou--FG Fairbairn 43, 10:40.

Ten--Henry 29 run (Bullock kick), 4:20.

Third quarter

Ten--Henry 1 run (Bullock kick), 6:31.

Fourth quarter

Ten--FG Bullock 29, 11:08.

Hou--Pierce 3 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), :17.

A--68,467.

TenHou

First downs1610

Total Net Yards354161

Rushes-yards45-31418-43

Passing40118

Punt Returns4-403-18

Kickoff Returns1-172-39

Interceptions Ret.1-01-33

Comp-Att-Int6-10-117-30-1

Sacked-Yards Lost3-153-34

Punts5-48.48-46.75

Fumbles-Lost1-10-0

Penalties-Yards6-356-45

Time of Possession34:4825:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Tennessee, Henry 32-219, Hilliard 8-83, Willis 5-12. Houston, Pierce 15-35, Mills 3-8.

PASSING--Tennessee, Willis 6-10-1-55. Houston, Mills 17-29-1-152, Burkhead 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING--Tennessee, Woods 2-26, Hilliard 1-12, Henry 1-9, Hooper 1-5, Okonkwo 1-3. Houston, Cooks 4-73, Pierce 3-16, O.Howard 2-24, Jordan 2-19, Hairston 2-7, Dorsett 1-6, Akins 1-5, Burkhead 1-2, Ogunbowale 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Tennessee, Bullock 48.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis passes against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)



Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) passes as he is pressured by Tennessee Titans defensive back Andrew Adams (47) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry scores a touchdown as he is hit by Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis is pushed out of bounds short of the goal line during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)



Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) is stopped by Tennessee Titans defenders during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

