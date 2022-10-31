HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings as the regular season ends

It always seems to go quickly. The regular season comes to an end this week in high school football.

In the biggest game of the season thus far in Class 6A, Greenwood downed Pulaski Academy last Friday night, 33-23. The Bulldogs move to No. 1 in the classification (and No. 3 overall) while PA drops to No. 2 in Class 6A (and No. 6 overall).

Our No. 1 overall team, Bryant, rolled to a 45-14 win over North Little Rock. The Hornets will receive a stiffer test this week against No. 5 Conway, a 50-20 winner over Jonesboro last week.

In Class 4A, it will be No. 1 Arkadelphia against No. 2 Malvern to end the regular season.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

Bryant Cabot Greenwood Bentonville Conway Pulaski Academy Little Rock Catholic Joe T. Robinson Shiloh Christian Arkadelphia

CLASS 7A

Bryant Cabot Bentonville Conway Fayetteville

CLASS 6A

Greenwood Pulaski Academy Little Rock Catholic Benton Lake Hamilton

CLASS 5A

Joe T. Robinson Shiloh Christian Little Rock Parkview Little Rock Mills Camden Fairview

CLASS 4A

Arkadelphia Malvern Warren Harding Academy Star City

CLASS 3A

Prescott Rison Charleston Melbourne Booneville

CLASS 2A

Hazen Carlisle Bigelow Mount Ida Marked Tree



