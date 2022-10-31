Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Elections Newsletters Opinion Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings as the regular season ends

by Rex Nelson | Today at 2:48 p.m.
Greenwood players celebrate with fans after defeating Pulaski Academy 33-23. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Shane Cossey)

It always seems to go quickly. The regular season comes to an end this week in high school football.

In the biggest game of the season thus far in Class 6A, Greenwood downed Pulaski Academy last Friday night, 33-23. The Bulldogs move to No. 1 in the classification (and No. 3 overall) while PA drops to No. 2 in Class 6A (and No. 6 overall).

Our No. 1 overall team, Bryant, rolled to a 45-14 win over North Little Rock. The Hornets will receive a stiffer test this week against No. 5 Conway, a 50-20 winner over Jonesboro last week.

In Class 4A, it will be No. 1 Arkadelphia against No. 2 Malvern to end the regular season.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Cabot
  3. Greenwood
  4. Bentonville
  5. Conway
  6. Pulaski Academy
  7. Little Rock Catholic
  8. Joe T. Robinson
  9. Shiloh Christian
  10. Arkadelphia

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Cabot
  3. Bentonville
  4. Conway
  5. Fayetteville

CLASS 6A

  1. Greenwood
  2. Pulaski Academy
  3. Little Rock Catholic
  4. Benton
  5. Lake Hamilton

CLASS 5A

  1. Joe T. Robinson
  2. Shiloh Christian
  3. Little Rock Parkview
  4. Little Rock Mills
  5. Camden Fairview

CLASS 4A

  1. Arkadelphia
  2. Malvern
  3. Warren
  4. Harding Academy
  5. Star City

CLASS 3A

  1. Prescott
  2. Rison
  3. Charleston
  4. Melbourne
  5. Booneville

CLASS 2A

  1. Hazen
  2. Carlisle
  3. Bigelow
  4. Mount Ida
  5. Marked Tree


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT