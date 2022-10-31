• Jonas Wahlstrom, CEO of the Skansen Aquarium in Stockholm, said Sir Vass (Sir Hiss), a 7-foot king cobra nicknamed Houdini after it escaped its enclosure, "crawled back into his terrarium."

• Casey P. Byrd, 36, of Oneida, Tenn., faces charges of murdering a police officer and using a motor vehicle under the influence after his Dodge Ram pickup hit a Dodge Charger patrol cruiser in a London, Ky., intersection, killing police officer Logan K. Medlock, 26.

• Mark Sokolovsky, 26, a Ukrainian man, has been arrested on federal cybercrime charges in an alleged scheme that for years used the Raccoon Infostealer malware program to steal emails, passwords, financial data and other personal information from millions of people around the world, U.S. prosecutors announced.

• Rafael Garcia Sanchez, the director of a nonprofit that helped disabled people in Puerto Rico, was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to insurance fraud in which his center was set on fire by three other suspects, one of whom died in the act.

• Breann Garbas, a faculty senate member at the University of Florida, said the body's 67-15 vote expressing no confidence in the selection process naming Ben Sasse as the lone candidate to become the school's next president wasn't about the Nebraska senator's selection but the way he was named without any other candidate being identified.

• Jake Becchina, spokesman for the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, said a new resident of a home reported that his dog uncovered skeletal remains in the backyard.

• Kristi Noem, Republican governor of South Dakota, will not face prosecution over her use of state government aircraft, Hughes County State's Attorney Jessica LaMie said, adding there was "no basis to pursue" any actions of misusing the state plane and calling an allegation that flight records had been tampered with "frivolous."

• Randall Phelan, 58, of Mandaree, N.D., a former government official of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation accused of accepting bribes and kickbacks from a construction contractor, has pleaded guilty to federal charges in North Dakota, officials said.

• Greg Mayhew, city engineer in Wyandotte, Mich., said sidewalks on a portion of 20th Street in the city will be closed to trick-or-treaters to prevent "further roach migration" after a cockroach infestation was found at an abandoned home on the street.