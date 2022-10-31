Help our neighbors

Prior to the pandemic, one in five children in Arkansas were living in poverty and Arkansas' poverty rate was at 16.1 percent. Because of the ramifications of covid-19, these numbers are likely to get worse.

Although many people in the state are concerned about an increase of homeless people and poverty, many aren't doing enough to help address these issues. There are many ways for us to help out our neighbors and improve the lives of adults and children across the state. For starters, one of the most impactful things we can do is to donate our time or money to organizations that are focused on alleviating this issue. Whether this be volunteering at homeless shelters or donating food and clothing, there is always something we can do to help others.

As an ambassador for the Borgen Project, a nonprofit organization that is working to support poverty-reduction legislation, I have been made aware of just how significant an impact one person can make. Another thing we can do is hold our elected officials accountable. Emailing, calling, or writing to Sen. Tom Cotton or Sen. John Boozman allows them to understand what concerns the people care the most about. This will greatly influence the bills and decisions they make on our behalf in Congress.

ABBY OLIVER

Fayetteville

Use power of the vote

What does voter turnout have in common with education, health, infrastructure, and income? In all those categories, Arkansas consistently performs near the bottom of the national rankings. If you're not content for Arkansas to remain at the bottom, use the power of your vote.

Your choice is between Chris Jones and Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Chris earned a NASA scholarship to Morehouse, then graduated from MIT with a master's degree in nuclear engineering/technology and policy, and a Ph.D. in urban planning. As director of the Arkansas Innovation Hub, Chris developed programs to support aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and skilled craftsmen. As a former high school math teacher, Chris understands the challenges teachers face and developed an evidence-based plan to improve education, along with infrastructure and job creation.

Sarah graduated from Ouachita Baptist University with a bachelor's degree in political science and mass communication. As Donald Trump's press secretary, Sarah effectively helped him avoid accountability and demonstrated that her words are not to be trusted. As candidate for governor, Sarah has spent a massive of money on television ads designed to stoke fear and distrust rather than offer solutions. Sarah takes great pride in being a fighter, but it seems clear to me that she is fighting to advance her own political aspirations rather than to serve the people of Arkansas.

This election will have real and lasting consequences, so we must set aside our identities as Republicans, Democrats, red, blue or rainbow, and vote for the best candidate. You can vote for Chris Jones, an exceptionally qualified leader with real-world experience, and the vision to improve education, expand job opportunities, and invest in infrastructure to benefit all Arkansans. Or Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who offers the same ineffective leadership that has benefited the few and has kept the people of Arkansas stuck at the bottom of the national rankings for decades.

Chris Jones already has my vote.

DORIS DORROUGH

Lavaca

Lots of whataboutism

Bradley Gitz wrote that "too many Democrats don't much like America or their fellow Americans." I can only assume this was in response to President Biden's broad-brush statement about MAGA Republicans. (One should note that Biden never said "all Republicans" and Gitz didn't say "all Democrats.") I must object to the conflation of the two concepts, based totally on personal observation.

I know of no Democrats who do not love America, who do not wish for good things for all Americans--health, safety, education, opportunity, prosperity, equality. They (we) disagree with many policies and decisions made by the courts and elected officials. They (we) would much prefer peaceful expressions of disagreement, but there are times when actions by those in charge regrettably call for less than peaceful protests (such as repeated acts of police brutality and abuse of power).

Now let's compare that to the other side. The MAGA crowd wants those same good things for those who agree with them, but apparently "don't much like" those who don't. They support and elect many whose positions have no basis in reality--anti-science, anti-vaccine, anti-truth, denying climate change, voter fraud and stolen elections. Even the "honorable Republicans" refuse to publicly acknowledge the truth for fear of the MAGA crowd. And then, of course, there was Jan. 6, based completely on the lies of the defeated former president. The stated goal of the most radical Trump supporters is civil war. Oh, how they do love America!

Mr. Gitz also seems to deny the existence of racism and homophobia on the right. Really?

Finally, which of these does not fit in: Howard Baker Jr.; Dale Bumpers; Henry Clay; J. William Fulbright; John Glenn; Herschel Walker?

God, help us!

CHUCK GOSS

Little Rock

Justice seems uneven

I feel like we have way too much crime in most states, far more than we should have, and even when someone is sentenced to prison, the time with parole is far less than it should be.

For example, someone gets drunk and has an accident where the other person is killed. The drunk driver who did the killing gets five to seven years in prison for manslaughter. Let's say that both drivers were 22 years of age. Now the person who was killed is dead and will be forever dead. The person who killed him might get seven years in prison or less, and that's before good behavior.

Hardly seems fair. The person who didn't violate any laws is dead, forever, and the person who killed him has received a few years in prison.

ROBERT MAYNARD

Hot Springs