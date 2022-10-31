Little Rock records its 70th homicide of 2022

The Little Rock Police Department reported its 70th homicide Sunday -- bringing the year's total closer to the record high reported in 1993.

"This is a tragic milestone, and it's one we must all pause to recognize as we further intensify our efforts to reduce violent crime and take illegal guns off the streets," Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said in a news release issued hours after Davis Royal, of Jacksonville, was pronounced dead.

Police found the 34-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at 6 York Drive, after being dispatched to the area about 2 a.m., a Tweet from the department says. Royal died at the scene from his injuries.

Another tweet said police arrested Avreyon Carter, 40, of Little Rock, and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

The number of people killed in Little Rock exceeded the city's 2021 homicide toll this month, reaching 69 last week and ticking closer to the record high of 76 homicides in 1993, according to previous reporting by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

In his statement, Scott said the violent crime witnessed in the "rampant gang activity in the 1990s" is different from present crime in the city "when most violent crime is among individuals who are acquainted in some way."

Little Rock police Maj. Casey Clark previously told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, "There's not one particular thing that we can identify that has brought this increase that we've seen."

She said some killings are the result of domestic disturbances or retaliation over disagreements and insults – some of which come from social media.

Clark said, however, the similarity between the killings now and 30 years ago is the victim and suspect typically always know each other and they're almost never random.

In his statement, Scott noted the addition of social workers in the field, conflict-resolution programs for at-risk youths and the creation of the HOPE Council.

HOPE stands for Holistic Outreach and Prevention in Every neighborhood. Scott has talked about the council since at least mid-February. According to the city of Little Rock website, the council consists of more than a dozen neighborhood residents, community leaders and government officials who are tasked to come up with creative programs to prevent crime.

"At the same time we are putting targeted patrols in high-crime areas and we recently launched the Little Rock Police Department's Real Time Crime Center. LRPD is working diligently to bring justice for the families of victims," Scott said.

A recent independent study paid for by the city of Little Rock found the Police Department understaffed and having little ability to complete community engagement, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The study found the department was 77 officers short of its 594 budgeted positions as of Oct. 8.

Craig Junginger, head of the study, told the city's Board of Directors earlier this month that Little Rock patrol officers had one of the highest workloads that his colleagues had encountered in more than 400 studies of police departments, he said. Junginger said at that time that 594 officers weren't adequate for the work the department needed to do.

Their analysis showed that the bulk of patrol officers' time was spent responding to calls, with very little time for making contact with residents and engaging with the communities they patrol.

In 2019, just 13%, or 17,232, of 131,892 police responses to incidents were initiated by an officer, indicating that patrol officers are stuck in a reactionary attitude instead of a proactive one, Junginger said.

Junginger said 60% of sworn officers in a department should be assigned to the street.

In 2019, 49% percent of Little Rock's officers were assigned to patrol, Junginger said. That had shrunk to 43% by early October.

Mayoral candidate Greg Henderson said Sunday that the city has to admit there is a crime problem.

"One crime is too many, but 70 is absolutely too many," he said.

"We've got to bring neighborhoods and individuals and citizens into the fold so that we can all work together to solve this issue," he said. "Each individual crime has been a separate instance, but in order to be able to solve the issue, in order to start moving forward from this point we're at right now, it's gonna take a collective effort from the city, and we need a unified vision to do that."

Mayoral candidate Steve Landers said in a statement Sunday night that he and his family "will do everything we can to bring this City together and unite around compassion, consensus, and cooperation."

"Sandy and I feel saddened over the 70th Little Rock homicide victim," he said. "But it's not just a number. It's a person, a family, a friend, and a whole community. Our entire City should mourn these senseless deaths. One Little Rock homicide is one tragedy too many."

Landers said he wants to help solve the rising homicide rate and make the city safer.

"We all must be committed to that goal," he said. "Election or no election, and no matter the cause, these killings have to stop."

Mayoral candidate Glen Schwarz could not be reached for comment Sunday.

Information for this article was contributed by Grant Lancaster of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.