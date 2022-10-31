Local business donates shirts to JRJH

Debbie Maxey of Maxey's Plumbing Co. recently gave Jack Robey Junior High School more than 100 uniform shirts for students.

"Over the years, Maxey's Plumbing Co. has met the needs of hundreds of students in the Pine Bluff School District, in an effort to empower and equip scholars with items needed to eliminate obstacles that stand between them and an equitable path to a quality education," according to a news release.

Tameka Wright, Jack Robey assistant principal, welcomed the latest donation to the JRJH Clothes Closet.

"Jack Robey is an A-1 school, therefore, this donation helps to ensure that all students have the same opportunities for high-level learning," Wright said.

Donations to the onsite clothes closet are essential to leveling the playing field for students from low-income backgrounds, those that relocate into the district and students who lose items due to house fires or who are facing other issues.

"I feel that Debbie Maxey and Maxey's Plumbing are a valued asset to our district because they are improving the quality of life in the Pine Bluff community, by empowering children in our district and altering scholars' path one child at a time," said Deborah Thomas, a Jack Robey social worker.

Jack Robey Principal Arnold Robertson also echoed gratitude for the donation.