MASTER CLASS: Yard-work warriors can skip soreness by training for fall leaf cleanup





Every fall, millions of Americans are tasked with "winterizing" their yards.

This involves cutting back summer growth, picking up leaves and properly disposing of yard waste. Depending on the size of one's yard, this can be a multi-day process that involves a significant amount of physical labor and unusual movement patterns.

Today I have some tips to help you avoid soreness, stiffness and injury, and I'll share a stretching routine that I use before every yard work session.

I've owned four different houses in my lifetime, one in Georgia, one in Kansas and two in Missouri. Each house sat on approximately the same size lot, but the amount of yard work varied significantly based on the amount of landscaping. In each case, however, I have always had massive trees either in the backyard or just beyond it. And every fall, I cleaned up thousands and thousands of leaves, stuffed them in bags and disposed of the bags.

In my 30s, a day of fall cleanup was really just another workout. I didn't experience much soreness, and the work was fun. I've always taken pride in my yard, so I looked forward to preparing it for the winter. I still look forward to the work, but not the soreness or back pain. Since I turned 40, I have experienced quite a bit of discomfort after these workdays.

So, I figured it was time to put my knowledge to use. Last year, I added about three weeks of yard-work preparation training.

This focus gave me a different workout purpose, and I really enjoyed the difference in my fall yard-work performance. The training was pretty simple: I just mimicked the movement patterns that I use in the yard. Walking, bending, twisting and carrying are just a few examples of the type of movements I added to my routine.

During these workouts, I purposely avoided training with any kind of repetition. I would walk for a few minutes, then do five or six medicine ball pickups with twisting to place them on a higher surface.

I didn't make any written plan, and I allowed the workout to develop organically. It was a lot of fun, and so I'm starting these workouts again for my 2022 cleanup season.

This time around, I'm going to add a lot of stretching before, during and after the session. I am going to make sure that's incorporated during the preparation workouts and during my actual yard work sessions.

And this week's exercise is the exact stretching routine that I'm using. My Yard Work Stretch is a series of movements that help to prepare the back, legs and torso for action.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1031master/]





1. Lie on your back and bring both knees to your chest.

2. Hold them close to your chest with both hands. Slowly rock from side to side to loosen the lower back muscles.

3. Allow both legs to extend fully as you lie on your back. Also extend both arms over your head.

4. Bring the arms forward and sit up — but continue moving the torso forward until you are in a hamstring stretch.

5. Hold this for 10 seconds, then repeat the entire sequence: knees to chest, rock, extend fully, arms forward, sit up and stretch.

6. Perform two sets of five.

This series of movements should help improve performance and reduce post-work soreness. If you stick with it throughout your usual training, you also might experience some long-term benefit with better hamstring flexibility and overall function.

There's absolutely no downside to incorporating the Yard Work Stretch into any routine, but it's especially valuable for all the yard warriors out there. Let's make this fall great!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sports studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

