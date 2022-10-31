• On this week's Halloween-tinged episode of "Saturday Night Live," Tom Hanks surprised viewers by reprising what has oddly become one of his more iconic characters in recent years, David S. Pumpkins. Much like in the first sketch from 2016, a group of thrill-seekers -- host Jack Harlow with cast members Ego Nwodim and Andrew Dismukes -- go on what they've heard is "the scariest ride in Fright Night history." What they don't expect to find is Mr. Pumpkins. The joke, of course, is that there's nothing remotely frightening about him. "I'm David Pumpkins, and I'm gonna scares you stupid," Hanks' character, dressed in a black suit with an orange pumpkin pattern, announces just before the skeletons flanking him (played by cast member Mikey Day and former cast member Bobby Moynihan) begin dancing to techno. Pumpkins soon joins in, before asking "Any questions?" "Who are you?" asks Dismukes. "I'm David Pumpkins, man," Hanks responds. "David Pumpkins from what?" an increasingly exasperated Dismukes shoots back. "Before!" Hanks responds. "And the skeletons are?" Dismukes later asks, before they both shout in response: "Next to him!" The character was met with instant praise when it made its first appearance on the show in 2016. Wrote Elahe Izadi in The Washington Post at the time, "We are just weeks away from Election Day, and we needed this. We needed David S. Pumpkins. 'Saturday Night Live' included a rarity this week: a sketch that made you giggle uncontrollably that wasn't about politics at all." She added that it served as "a reminder that 'SNL' can still deliver silly sketches that hold up over time, and that celebrity hosts can do more than carry their weight."

• Eric Weinberg, executive producer for the hit TV show "Scrubs," was denied bail last week after pleading innocent to sexually assaulting five women whom prosecutors said he lured to photo shoots. Weinberg was arrested earlier this month after being charged with 18 felony counts including rape, oral copulation, forcible sexual penetration, sexual battery by restraint, false imprisonment by use of violence, assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury and attempted forcible penetration with a foreign object, according to the district attorney's office. Prosecutors called Weinberg a potential danger to society. Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson agreed and denied bail while ordering Weinberg held in custody until he returns to court Nov. 15. Weinberg, 62, has been charged for alleged attacks between 2014 and 2019, but investigators said they believe there may be other victims of assaults dating back to the 1990s, District Attorney George Gascon said at an Oct. 6 news conference. He has urged those victims to come forward. Weinberg was co-executive producer on nearly 100 episodes of the NBC hospital dramedy "Scrubs" between 2000 and 2006 and also wrote nearly a dozen episodes, according to the IMDB website.