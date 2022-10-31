NATE ALLEN: Dazzling defense delivers streak-ending performance





FAYETTEVILLE - A defensively dazzling double dose decisively directed Arkansas' 41-27 SEC West win over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday in Auburn, Ala.

Outstanding offense statistically centered the Jordan-Hare Stadium stage. The Razorbacks and Tigers combined 988 yards total offense.

Arkansas amassed 520. Auburn had 468.

Yet Arkansas plays by defensive ends Jordan Domineck and Landon Jackson most rerouted the Razorbacks from a shaky lead to convincing triumph.

Arkansas led 14-3 during the first half but couldn't stop Auburn running back Tank Bigsby from a second quarter 41-yard touchdown romp.

Still it seemed Cam Little's 27-yard field goal would have Arkansas up 17-10 at intermission.

Only 47 pre-halftime seconds remained when Arkansas' Reid Bauer uncharacteristically shanked a 24-yard punt to the Auburn 41.

In seven plays Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford transported the Tigers to the Arkansas 7. Anders Carlson kicked a 24-yard field goal three seconds before halftime.

Up only 17-13 with Arkansas' defense harder to find than Where's Waldo?, Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman winced knowing Auburn received the second half kickoff.

"We've got to get our mojo back a little bit on defense," Pittman told the Razorback Sports Network at intermission.

No Arkansas mojo at the second half get-go. On third and nine, third and one and third and 12, Ashford ran for two first downs then threw a 15-yard pass to tight end John Samuel Shenker to the Arkansas 31.

Two plays later Ashford tracked third and seven.

Domineck derailed him. Domineck's 7-yard sack compelled Carlson's 52-yard field goal attempt.

Jackson, 6-7, leaped blocking the kick.

The Tigers deflated.

"To have the ball and drive and nothing come out was tough," Auburn team captain Shenker admitted.

Arkansas' offense made it considerably tougher for Auburn's fourth successive SEC sorrow.

Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, the SEC's leading rusher, netted 171 yards on 16 carries. He flipped the field with a 76-yard run from the Arkansas 6 to the Auburn 18. It proceeded the first of two touchdown runs by freshman running back Rashod Dubinion.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson, 289 total yards netting 45 and two touchdowns on 10 rushes and passing 16 of 24 for 234 with a touchdown, excelled. So did receiver Matt Landers 115 yards on 4 catches.

Emotionally, Saturday's success surged for the now 5-3, 2-3 in the SEC Hogs. Winless since a 2015 overtime triumph in Fayetteville in their annual SEC West game with Auburn, Arkansas in 2020 at Jordan-Hare was doomed by an SEC admitted officiating error. It deprived Arkansas of recovering what should have been an Auburn fumble that would have voided Auburn's 30-28 winning field goal drive.

"I remember being in here two years ago just absolutely shattered," Arkansas bonus covid year senior linebacker Bumper Pool said. "Whenever you're in the moment, you don't think that you'll have another opportunity. But to be able to come back, get the win how we did it, a team win. Everyone played their role perfectly."



