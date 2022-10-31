New book tells tale of murder blamed on lynch mob in corrupt, 1910 Hot Springs





The story goes that Oscar Chitwood was lynched by a mob of armed, masked men in the early hours of Dec. 26, 1910, at the Garland County Courthouse for his role in mortally wounding Garland County Sheriff Jake Houpt during an Aug. 17 shootout.

According to Deputy John Rutherford, who was escorting Chitwood from the county jail to the city jail, the enraged mob showed up and shot the prisoner to death. The news made headlines across the country.

But Chitwood wasn't lynched, and in 1911 Rutherford, along with fellow deputy Ben Murray, were indicted for his murder.

The story of Chitwood and his violent end is laid out in "The Murder of Oscar Chitwood in Hot Springs, Arkansas," an action-filled and intriguing book by Guy Lancaster and Christopher Thrasher that will be published today by The History Press.

Along with Chitwood's fate, Lancaster and Thrasher explore the history of Hot Springs, from the myth of its healing waters playing a role in creating an American Indian "valley of peace" to the city's lawlessness in the late 1800s and early 1900s, including an account of an inexplicable 1899 gun battle between — get this — Hot Springs police officers and Garland County sheriff's deputies that left five dead, including the chief of police.

"Lynchings occur in intensely corrupt societies," says Lancaster, the editor of the Encyclopedia of Arkansas who has also edited and written several books on lynching, including "American Atrocity: The Types of Violence in Lynching." "That was some of the reason for highlighting the background of Hot Springs, to show that it was a place were violence was allowed depending on who you were. Just look at some of the very prominent people who were having shootouts and going unscathed through the justice system."

The book also investigates class, lynchings of Black people in Hot Springs, corruption, horse stealing and Rutherford's trial. Lancaster and Thrasher also skillfully re-create the bloody August courthouse confrontation — which resembles a shootout from a Western — that left Chitwood's brother George dead and Houpt fatally injured.

The clash began after Houpt's brother Sid asked the Chitwoods, who were from rural Garland County, to come to the sheriff's office at the courthouse. When they showed up, Jake Houpt told them they were under arrest for stealing horses and cattle. The Chitwoods were having none of that, however, and pulled their revolvers on the unarmed lawmen and attempted to flee.

Outside the courthouse, the Houpts, now with guns, caught up with the Chitwoods and bullets were flying. George and Jake shot each other in a standoff. Sid Houpt also shot George, who died in a buggy at the scene. Sid then clipped Oscar's left elbow with a shot as Oscar escaped on horseback. Jake Houpt died on Aug. 20, while Chitwood spent several days hiding before turning himself in.

Though he didn't fire the shot that struck Houpt, Chitwood was charged with the sheriff's murder and was set to be tried in Saline County when he was killed.

Rutherford's story of an angry lynch mob killing Chitwood soon unraveled, and he and Murray were charged with Chitwood's murder. The book follows Rutherford's trial and its aftermath. Charges against Murray were dropped.

Thrasher is the former director of the honors program and associate professor of history at National Park College in Hot Springs and has written two earlier books, "Fight Sports and American Masculinity: Salvation in Violence from 1607 to the Present" and "Suffering in the Army of Tennessee: A Social History of the Confederate Army of the Heartland from the Battles for Atlanta to the Retreat from Nashville." He now works at Fayetteville Technical Community College in Fayetteville, N.C., and has also contributed several entries to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, including the one on Chitwood.

Lancaster says he and Thrasher had originally intended to write about lynching in Hot Springs, but that approach proved too unwieldy.

"It was hard to get the proper framework on them all to make sense. Christopher, who had been focusing on the Chitwood case in his own research and writing, said that maybe we should narrow it down to just one."

The Chitwood affair was the most interesting and perhaps wasn't as well known, Lancaster says. Indeed, Chitwood's name still shows up on listings of lynching victims. The fact that he was white added another element to the story.

"This was a case where a white man was initially reported as lynched but it turned out that, no, he was [murdered] and so that does raise issues of class and outsiderness that help to illuminate lynching in general," Lancaster says.

He adds that his thoughts of Chitwood, who was likely involved with criminal activity, evolved as he and Thrasher worked on the book.

"I keep coming back to how he was charged with murder when every witness agreed he didn't fire the fatal shot. It's hard not to have some sympathy for him. He was wrapped up in all sorts of illegality, but as far as we could determine he never perpetrated a crime of violence against another person. Anyone deprived a chance to defend themselves in court, you can't help but feel sympathy for. He didn't do what he was being charged with, and then they murdered him in cold blood rather than let him stand trial."



