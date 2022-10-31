GOLF

Johnson caps $35M season

Dustin Johnson watched the final putt of his season roll in, pumped his right fist and waited for the party to begin. Another big celebration. Another big check, too. Johnson drove the green on the 370-yard par-4 16th to set up an easy birdie that provided a bit of breathing room, Patrick Reed birdied his last hole to put their squad ahead for good and 4Aces GC captured the season-ending LIV Golf team championship at Doral, Fla., on Sunday by one shot over Cameron Smith and Punch GC. The victory capped a monster earnings year for Johnson, by far the biggest money winner in the first year of Saudi-funded LIV. Including his $18 million for winning the season-long individual title, Johnson finished with $35,637,767. Johnson (70), Reed (70), Talor Gooch (71) and Pat Perez (70) were a combined 7-under 281 and split the $16 million.

Power wins in Bermuda

Seamus Power did enough right and left all the mistakes to PGA Tour rookie Ben Griffin on Sunday to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for his second tour title. Power took the lead for good with a 25-foot birdie putt at the 14th. A bogey on the final hole gave the Irishman a 1-under 70 and a one-shot victory over Thomas Detry, who earlier had holed a bunker shot on the 18th for birdie and a 67. But it was Griffin who had the best chance. Just more than a year after Griffin was working as a loan officer, he had a shot at winning on the PGA Tour and going to the Masters. He started the back nine at Port Royal with back-to-back birdies, putting him at 5 under for the day and with a two-shot lead over Power. And then it all fell apart. Griffin bogeyed four consecutive holes, followed by a double bogey on the par-3 16th that effectively ended his chances. Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth shot a 67 on Sunday and finished at 13-under 271 and in a tie for 11th. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot a 71 on Sunday and finished at 11-under 273. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) closed with a 74 and was 8-under 276 overall,

Jordan tops in Portugal

Jordan Smith led from start to finish to win the Portugal Masters on Sunday for his first European tour victory in more than five years. Smith shot an 8-under 63 to finish the tournament at 30 under. The Englishman ended three shots ahead of Gavin Green, who was trying to give Malaysia its first European tour win.

TENNIS

Winning streak continues

Felix Auger-Aliassime won his third consecutive title in October, beating Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 in the Swiss Indoors final on Sunday. Auger-Aliassime went through his five matches at Basel without dropping serve, and he saved all three break points Rune had. The ninth-ranked Auger-Aliassime added the Basel title to wins in the last two weeks at Florence, Italy, and Antwerp, Belgium. He extended his winning streak to 13 matches. The 22-year-old Canadian shares the same Aug. 8 birthday with Swiss great Roger Federer who had intended to return to tournament play at his hometown event. Federer announced his retirement last month at age 41 because of persistent knee injuries.

SWIMMING

Ledecky sets record in 1,500

Katie Ledecky is having a great time in her first competitive event of the season at this week's FINA Swimming World Cup. Ledecky set a world record in the 1,500-meter freestyle on Saturday night at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. The 10-time Olympic medalist -- who doesn't compete in short-course events very often -- finished in 15:08.24, taking nearly 10 seconds off the previous record set by Germany's Sarah Wellbrock (15:18.01) in 2019. Canada's Summer McIntosh, who also set a world junior mark when she edged Ledecky in the 400 free on Friday, finished first in the 400 medley in 4:21.49 to lead a Canadian sweep.