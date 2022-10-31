OPINION | A WORD: Can you guess this creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky word, Arkansas?





Who's up for an altogether ooky game of Obfuscation?

Your challenge is to recognize one common word described by all the clues. Mine is to make you doubt.

Of unknown origin but dating from the 15th century, today's verb or noun has five letters.

? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ In cribbage or a 16th-century French dice game, the place a loser is left by a decisive defeat.

◼️ To deliver such a decisive defeat.

◼️ To stagger, roll or tip abruptly.

◼️ A jerking motion, especially a sudden jerkiness.

◼️ To sway from side to side.

Please enjoy this final, rather good clue:

◼️ Summoned by Gomez or Morticia with a tug on a hangman's noose, he appears as if from nowhere and gloomily inquires, "You rang?"

Huzzah for everyone who knew the Oct. 24 word was "cheer." I'll print today's answer Nov. 7, but feel free to email if you can't wait.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



