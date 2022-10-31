OPINION | OLD NEWS: Newlywed baritone spins romantic tale about glass eyes in 1922





For Halloween, Old News usually peeks into the archives to learn what merry acts of vandalism Arkansas newspapers denounced 100 years before. How about something different?

How about an oddball story from the New York World that appeared in the Oct. 29, 1922, Arkansas Gazette? It has a once famous singing actor, then just 24. You guys like actors.

And the reporter was Prosper Buranelli (1892-1960). Buranelli edited crossword puzzles. You like those, too. And for much of his career, he wrote scripts for newscast pioneer Lowell Tomas.

Below, word for word, is Buranelli's story from the old Gazette (so, these are not my words).

THE GLASS EYE ROMANCE

OF A STAGE COUPLE

Love and blindness have been frequently associated, but what of love and glass eyes? That is a new idea for romance.

Now, one of the recent and blissful marriages in the world of the theater brings together in tender alliance precisely these two incongruities, love and glass eyes. A few weeks ago, the wedding was resplendently celebrated of Guy Robertson and Pauline Maxwell. He is a prominent young actor, now the singing star in Frank Tinney's "Daffy-Dill." She is a dancer, remembered as one of two sisters whose twin act was a great success in "The Poor Little Rich Girl."

I saw them in the uptown hotel apartment where they have settled down to domestic tranquility and found them a blond and handsome couple. At first, the romance, as it was related, seemed unusual merely in its lack of melodramatic pretense.

"We met out in Denver, which is Pauline's home and mine," the husband explained, as he sat beside his wife. "She was there with her show, I on a visit. I was in the naval aviation service, but I did not woo her in the air, nor did we ever fly together once. I saw her first in an ice cream parlor. Next I went to the theater and watched her dance. I encountered her again at a skating rink. We became friends, were engaged, quarreled a few times and then" --

"And then," she completed his phrase, "and then my sister got married."

She continued smiling perversely: "We had done so well in our sister act. It was a sin to break it up. But she did, and that left me free and lonesome. What was I to do? Well, Guy and I had been engaged for a long time and" --

"But our marriage," the young man spoke up with a solemn expression, "our marriage concerns something more important than mere romance. It concerns glass eyes."

He embarked upon imposing matters of science and state.

"Do you know," he said whimsically, "that instead of the music and the mirth of the stage, my destiny should have been one of empty sockets and subtly matched irises. My mother was a member of the Davis family, famous for five generations as expert makers of glass eyes, and custodians of a priceless secret of their art, of a sacredly guarded formula that, devised by my English grandfather more than half a century ago, enabled him to fashion such perfect imitations of the bulbus occuli that he was decorated by royalty and granted the freedom of the city of London. It was in the inheritance of this hidden scrap of knowledge that a curious history developed.

"For a century the trade wisdom of the Davis family of glass eye makers was transmitted in regular succession. The ancestor who founded the tradition imparted his craft to one of his sons, and one only, and this became the law of the clan, that the possessor of the descended lore educate a single son in its mysteries. Then my grandfather, who discovered the final trick of the perfect glass, violated the old custom.

"He had two sons, and he gave his secret to both of them.

"For 30 years after his death all was well. My two uncles, James T. Davis, and Albert Davis, followed their art in partnership and advanced from success to success. They went to New York and there their fortunes grew even brighter. They lived in high fashion in a mansion on Gramercy Park, then the social center of New York, and fitted glass eyes into the sockets of great notables.

"In this festive house there were many doors and stairways so that personages on their way to or from my uncles' work rooms might not have to encounter each other. An Indian prince journeyed from his eastern kingdom once every several years to have a fresh eye fitted by the celebrated Drs. Davis.

"Prices ran as high as $500 an eye, and wealth piled upon my uncles. Meanwhile the secret was guarded with all precautions against the insistent prying of rivals in the art. In one thing were the Davis eyes superior to all others. For the light outer margin of the ocular bulb they achieved the soft, creamy color of the living eye, instead of the usual flat whiteness. This was got by a peculiar chemistry of the glass.

"My uncles would hire a glass factory, and immure themselves in it for a week, with no assistant or possible watcher, and work with the molten silica until they had a supply of the mysterious glass for a year.

"But there had been much sense in the family law of transmitting its science to only one son. The day came when my uncles quarreled.

"It was over some trifle, but they turned upon each other with bitter fury. They broke their association and plied their art thereafter separately. For years until they died very old men, there was no abatement of the enmity between them. Now, neither of them had a son, but they did have a sister, my mother.

"She was very much younger than they and was a girl when the Gramercy Park house was in its splendor. After shining in society theatricals she, amid much disapproval, went on the stage and became known as Dolly Davis. She married and had three sons. My brothers and I, thus, were in line to inherit the secret of the glass eyes.

"One of my uncles selected my oldest brother and took him as an apprentice in the art, but my other uncle, in his antagonism, intrigued against this, started family quarrels, and broke the association. This second uncle then determined to bestow the secret on my other brother, and now my first uncle plotted successfully against that.

"As a result of these maneuvering jealousies, we three boys grew to manhood without any education and glass-eye science, and drifted to other professions. I became first a civil engineer and then an actor.





"One of my uncles died, taking his share of the secret with him. The other had a daughter born in his old age. She had been reared in his laboratory, had had a good apprenticeship. On his deathbed he whispered the Davis secret to her."

This lady is Dr. Dorothy Davis, who, young and unmarried, follows the subtleties of the glass eye in a laboratory up on Washington Heights.

It may be that she will have descendants in whom to continue the great secret, but she may not. Thus it is necessary for the other members of the family to provide progeny from among whom a suitable one may be selected, if need be, for the perpetuation of the hidden wisdom.

"That is what makes our marriage such an important family affair," Guy Robertson laughed. "Our children will be scrutinized and appraised as possible candidates. We take our responsibility very seriously. A solemn event of our honeymoon was a visit to my cousin's workshop to introduce Pauline to the general phenomena of glass eyes."

"It was all very interesting," the young wife related. "You take a hollow tube of that mysterious glass, clamp it into a vise and then apply to the open end a blow flame. The glass melts, the edges fall together, and as the flame continues licking the soft glass, this rounds off in perfectly spherical form, and a ball is formed. This is the eye."

She described the continued operations with an enthusiasm that made it apparent that she regarded love and glass eyes as romantically congenial, and that the succession to the miraculous formula lies deep in the hearts of this brilliant young couple of the theater.

■ ■ ■

(Celia here.) The Davis glass-eye alchemy might have some grounding in fact, but I have yet to hit a digital motherlode to prove it. Guy became a famous Broadway baritone, movie star and lyricist. It isn't hard to find some of his movies and recordings on YouTube today. For instance, see arkansasonline.com/1031guy.

