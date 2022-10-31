Man dies in crash during police chase near Woodrow Street in Little Rock

Little Rock police say a man was killed in a crash during a police chase early Monday.

According to a release from the police department, officers with the 12th Street Division were monitoring traffic near Asher Avenue and Johnson Street around 1 a.m when radar showed a 2015 Dodge Durango traveling at 55 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone.

Police said they attempted to stop the vehicle as it turned north on Woodrow Street, but the driver accelerated to nearly 90 miles per hour. He lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of 12th and Woodrow Street and “careened” into an electric pole, then overturned multiple times before colliding with an unoccupied vehicle in the yard at 10th and South Woodrow, officers reported.

The driver was partially ejected from the vehicle and medics took the victim to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to the release.

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing and his next of kin has not been notified yet.