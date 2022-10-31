PTAC hosts summit for vets

For veterans who own and operate small businesses, accessing available resources is critical to financial success and longevity.

At the Arkansas Veterans' Small Business Summit Nov. 4, Arkansas veteran business owners will have an opportunity to learn about programs and services designed to help their businesses succeed.

The summit is hosted by the Cooperative Extension Service's Procurement Technical Assistance Center.

The free in-person event will start at 9 a.m. Nov. 4 and end at noon at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service, 2301 S. University Ave., in Little Rock. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/veteran-business-summit.

Kimberly Magee, outreach coordinator for Arkansas PTAC, said the summit will provide "tailored resources" for veteran business owners in the state, including information about no-cost resources and upcoming contracting opportunities with federal agencies in Arkansas.

"It's important to provide these resources because the public doesn't generally know how to navigate through the government marketplace," Magee said.

The summit is presented in partnership with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Arkansas Division of Emergency Management – Arkansas Federal Surplus Property, Arkansas Small Business Technology Development Center, The Conductor, SCORE, and the U.S. Small Business Administration – Arkansas District.

Representatives from these organizations will help connect attendees with the services they provide, including business counseling, low or no-cost training programs and training and networking opportunities.

Magee said the needs of veteran business owners are unique, and this summit is designed to connect them with resources available specifically to them.

"Veteran small businesses need a tailored pathway," she said. "Veterans are already aware of government lingo and are therefore natural leaders in the government marketplace."

In addition to networking with other business owners, the summit will include a small business resource panel, a presentation on veteran small business certifications and a presentation on government contracting opportunities.

"Veterans are our nation's heroes, and it is our obligation to take care of them and help them succeed," said Savanna George, extension program technician for the Procurement Technical Assistance Center.

For more information or for assistance with registering, contact the Arkansas Procurement Technical Assistance Center at PTAC@uada.edu.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.

Rebekah Hall is with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.