Remember when “Best Little [bleep] House” first came to Little Rock? That cabbie was not amused





In summer 1981, Gene and Marilyn Weinstein's Broadway Theatre Series brought the touring company of a Tony-winning comedy to Little Rock, and people got excited — which is not to say that all were pleased.

Some people objected to a word in the title. The word was "whore," as in "whorehouse."

Although Arkansas Gazette and Arkansas Democrat editors printed "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," TV stations turned on their bleepers. In audio, the show became "Best Little [bleep] House in Texas." Where a title appeared in TV video, "chicken" replaced "whore": "Best Little Chickenhouse in Texas."

The phrase "bleep-house" became a joke among theater fans who found the fuss embarrassing. The show had received similar flak in other places, such as Orlando, Fla., so censorship at Little Rock didn't make national news. But something else happened in Little Rock.

The show opened its six-day run June 16, 1981, at Robinson Hall with all tickets sold out. The next day, Page 1 of the Democrat reported that a morality-minded Little Rock taxi driver had expressed his disapproval in a personal manner.

Staff writer Eric E. Harrison reported that Wayne Caulder, an assistant electrician for the traveling company, said the cabbie who picked him up at the airport dumped him out after learning why he was in town.

Caulder arrived about 9 p.m. from Tucson, Ariz., in a merry mood, having whiled away his stopover in Dallas/Fort Worth at an airport bar. Hailing the cab, he asked to be taken to the Camelot hotel. As they motored along dark streets, the friendly cabbie asked and Caulder told him his occupation. The driver then pulled over to the curb in east Little Rock, handed him his luggage and drove away.

"He said he was a Southern Baptist and they were against the show coming here, and he told me to get out," Caulder said. But "he was very nice about it."

Caulder said he was laughing too hard to get the driver's name or number. But he didn't have to pay for the aborted ride; and after a while another taxi happened past and took him on to the hotel.

An editorial in the Democrat apologized to Caulder on behalf of Little Rock citizens. And a reporter assigned to find out who was in charge of policing taxicab franchises learned that airport monitors had not observed Caulder's arrival.



