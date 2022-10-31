Russia is back to blockading Ukraine grain

KYIV, Ukraine -- Russia resumed its blockade of Ukrainian ports on Sunday, cutting off urgently needed grain exports to hungry parts of the world in what U.S. President Joe Biden called a "really outrageous" act.

Biden warned that global hunger could increase because of Russia's suspension of a U.N.-brokered deal to allow safe passage of ships carrying grain from Ukraine, one of the world's breadbaskets.

"There's no merit to what they're doing," Biden said Saturday in Wilmington, Del., in reference to Russia's move. "The U.N. negotiated that deal and that should be the end of it."

Biden spoke hours after Russia announced it would immediately halt participation in the grain deal, alleging that Ukraine staged a drone attack Saturday against Russia's Black Sea Fleet off the coast of occupied Crimea. Ukraine has denied the attack, saying that Russia mishandled its own weapons.

Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry reported Sunday that 218 ships involved in grain exports have been blocked -- 22 loaded and stuck at ports, 95 loaded and departed from ports, and 101 awaiting inspections.

One of the blocked ships, carrying 40,000 tons of wheat for Ethiopia under a U.N. aid program, could not leave Ukraine on Sunday as a result of Russia's "blockage of the grain corridor," Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine's minister of infrastructure, said on Twitter. The ship, Ikaria Angel, was stuck in the Black Sea port of Chornomorsk.

The Istanbul-based U.N. center coordinating the ship passages later said the Ikaria Angel was among six vessels that began moving out but hadn't yet entered a humanitarian corridor. The center reported on plans to move and inspect other ships today but it wasn't clear whether Russia would agree.

The grain initiative -- an example of rare wartime cooperation between Ukraine and Russia -- has allowed more than 9 million tons of grain in 397 ships to safely leave Ukrainian ports since it was signed in July. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had urged Russia and Ukraine on Friday to renew the deal when it expires Nov. 19. The grain agreement has brought down global food prices about 15% from their peak in March, according to the U.N.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed anger at Russia's decision. Referring to the Ikaria Angel, he said in his nightly video address Sunday, "This bulk ship with wheat for the U.N. food program and other vessels with agricultural products are forced to wait, because Russia is blackmailing the world with hunger."

TURKEY JOINS PUSH

Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations agreed to have vessels carrying food from Ukrainian ports sail today, pushing back against Russia.

The announcement followed a round of talks that included Russian delegates, who were informed that ship movements would resume after a pause on Sunday, the U.N. said in a statement.

Turkey and the U.N., which worked for months to broker the safe-transit deal for grain shipments from three Ukrainian ports, took the lead in seeking to save the initiative after Russia said it would pull out indefinitely following an attack on its Black Sea fleet.

"The Ukrainian, Turkish and United Nations delegations agreed on a movement plan" for 16 vessels -- 12 outbound and four inbound -- to use the "maritime humanitarian corridor" today, according to the statement.

Ukraine and its allies condemned Russia's decision, saying it would worsen global food insecurity. Biden denounced the Russian move, saying it would "increase starvation." The European Union and U.K. also condemned it.

Russia's delegation told the meeting of the initiative's Joint Coordination Center on Sunday that while it's suspending participation in the grain-export deal, including in cargo inspections, "for an indefinite time," it will continue a dialog with Turkey and the U.N. "on pressing issues."

"The Russian Federation delegation also expressed its readiness to cooperate remotely on issues that require immediate decision by the JCC," according to the statement.

Turkey said earlier Sunday that Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was speaking with counterparts, reminding them that the export deal is "for the good of the entire humanity and that crises can be solved through goodwill and dialogue."

Guterres postponed his departure for an Arab League summit in Algeria by a day to focus on the grain initiative. Among others, he conferred Sunday with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko didn't explicitly rule out a return to the grain deal when questioned by journalists in Moscow on Sunday, while saying the next steps depended on an investigation into the drone attack on its navy on Saturday. It wasn't clear who would conduct such a probe.

Russia said Ukraine launched the attack from the Odesa region, the center of the grain export initiative, and potentially used at least one civilian grain vessel. Ukraine denied the claims.

Senior Russian officials have spent weeks criticizing the export deal ahead of a Nov. 19 renewal deadline. Ukraine in turn has accused Moscow of delaying progress through the safe-passage corridor between Odesa and Turkey to create a growing backlog of ships.

Ukraine is one of the world's biggest wheat, corn and vegetable oil providers, and the bulk of its exports go by sea.

FLEET TARGETED

More conflicting details emerged Sunday about the alleged attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

The city council of Mariupol, a Ukrainian port now controlled by Russia, claimed on Telegram that Ukrainian special services had destroyed at least three Russian warships near the city of Sevastopol on the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula.

But an adviser to Ukraine's Interior Ministry claimed that the Russians' "careless handling of explosives" had caused blasts on four Russian warships. Anton Gerashchenko wrote on Telegram that the vessels included a frigate, a landing ship and a ship that carried cruise missiles.

Reports have surfaced for months of Ukrainian sabotage of Russian warplanes and ammunition depots on Crimea, and Zelenskyy has vowed repeatedly to recapture the strategic Black Sea peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed Sunday that one Ukrainian drone that reportedly attacked Sevastopol appeared to emanate from a civilian ship carrying agricultural products from Ukraine. The ministry claimed an inspection of the wreckage showed the drones used Canadian-made navigation and their launch point was the Ukrainian coast near the port of Odesa.

Independent verification of each side's claims was not possible.

Ukraine appears to have targeted the Black Sea Fleet and other Russian military infrastructure on Crimea -- far from the front lines but a critical launching pad for attacks against Ukraine -- since the spring, although it often doesn't confirm its responsibility.

On the battlefront, Russian missile attacks kept pounding key front-line hot spots in Ukraine. The Russians shelled seven Ukrainian regions over the past 24 hours, killing at least five civilians and wounding nine more, Ukraine's presidential office said.

In the eastern Donetsk region, where the fighting is ongoing near the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, eight cities and villages were shelled.

In areas that Ukraine has recaptured, residents are still recovering bodies of civilians, Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"Over the past 24 hours alone, in three de-occupied towns and villages, we found abandoned bodies of Ukrainian civilians," Kyrylenko said.

Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy said Sunday that Russian forces were mining territories they leave behind twice as densely as during the first months of the war.

Power outages were reported Sunday in the occupied Ukrainian city of Enerhodar, home to the closed Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest. Ukrainian and Russian officials traded blame for the shelling that caused the blackout.

CZECHS RALLY

Tens of thousands of Czechs gathered in the capital on Sunday to demonstrate their solidarity with Ukraine and their support for democratic values.

The rally took place in reaction to three recent anti-government demonstrations where other protesters demanded the resignation of the pro-Western coalition government of conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala for its support for Ukraine. Those earlier rallies also protested soaring energy prices and opposed the country's membership in the European Union and NATO.

The organizers of the earlier rallies are known for spreading Russian propaganda and opposing covid-19 vaccinations.

The people who turned out Sunday in Prague waved the Czech, Ukrainian and EU flags while displaying slogans that read "Czech Republic against fear" and "We will manage it."

Sunday's rally at central Wenceslas Square was organized by a group called Million Moments for Democracy, which was behind several rallies in support of Ukraine following the Feb 24 Russian invasion. The group also previously held huge rallies against the former prime minister, populist billionaire Andrej Babis, calling him a threat for democracy.

The group said the anti-government protests, which united the far right with the far left. exploited the people's fear of inflation and the war in Ukraine and were trying to undermine democracy.

Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, thanked those at the rally in a video message. She said her country has been facing "the darkest moment in its history" but added hope that Russia's aggression won't succeed.

Information for this article was contributed by Sam Mednick and staff writers of The Associated Press and by Daryna Krasnolutska, Selcan Hacaoglu and Megan Durisin of Bloomberg News.

Russian tanks damaged in recent fighting are seen near the recently retaken village of Kamianka, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



Ukrainian soldier inspect a damaged Russian tank near the recently retaken village of Kamianka, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



A Russian tank damaged in recent fighting is seen in the field near the recently retaken village of Kamianka, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsk)



Russian tanks damaged in recent fighting are seen near the recently retaken village of Kamianka, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



A Ukrainian soldier inspects a Russian tank in that was damaged in recent fighting near the recently retaken village of Kamianka, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



Local resident Nina, 72, stands near her house, ruined by the Russian shelling a month ago in central Slavyansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. She keeps living in this house and collects wooden debris to make an outdoor fire for cooking. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



FILE - The ship Navi-Star sits full of grain since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began five months ago as it waits to sail from the Odesa Sea Port, in Odesa, Ukraine, July 29, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden has warned that global hunger could increase because of Russia’s suspension of a U.N.-brokered deal to allow safe passage for ships carrying Ukrainian grain. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)



Traces of shrapnel from the Russian rockets cover a multi storey house in central Slavyansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

