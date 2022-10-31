Saying goodbye to October!

The week started out celebrating my daughter's birthday





and ended celebrating our cousin's wedding.





In between, I got in some gardening--renovating the front beds to pansies and kale,





replanted the vegetable garden with bok choy, lettuce, Swiss chard, garlic, and kale.





I actually have a couple of cherry tomatoes that are still blooming and producing and made it through our first frost.





I probably have more tomatoes now than I had all season! I also played some mahjong almost all day on Wednesday for a fund raiser.





We had a little rain on Tuesday, just enough to tease us, but we had almost an inch and a half on Saturday--a nice, slow rain that soaked everything. Fall color is coming along nicely, and promises to be even better in a week.

This morning when I walked my garden I found my saffron crocus in bloom.





This is their third year in a row to bloom. The tiny reddish orange stigmas are what are harvested for the spice saffron. You can imagine why it is so expensive! Think how tedious it would be to harvest a lot of them.

I also have blooms on my toad lily,





and the sasanqua camellia is getting ready to pop.