Scary monsters, super freaks

Halloween has always been my favorite holiday, even though technically speaking it really isn't one and doesn't seem to signify anything important (unlike Christmas or Easter or Thanksgiving, its origins being decidedly murky).

Early on it was because of the trick-or-treating--in the neighborhood I grew up in, everybody knew everybody else and we got plenty of treats (and also pulled off some fairly nasty tricks, which, thankfully, as a property owner, kids don't seem to do much anymore).

But it was also because I loved scary stuff, especially scary movies. I had a subscription to Forrest J. Ackerman's "Famous Monsters of Filmland" and spent lots of time trying to see the movies pictured in its pages; no easy feat before cable TV and with a school week bedtime that arrived well before the WGN late-night movie (although I usually stayed awake long enough to hear, from our upstairs bedroom, its intro, the Dave Brubeck Quartet's "Take Five").

I still remember being on a trip up to Milwaukee to visit family friends and being allowed to stay up after the grown-ups had gone to bed to watch "Horror of Dracula," with Christopher Lee (still the best Dracula, all due respect to Bela Lugosi) and Peter Cushing (still the best Van Helsing). Their set was black and white, but that somehow made it scarier with all the lights out at 1 in the morning.

There were lots of others back then, mostly forgotten B pics--"Die, Monster, Die!," "Frogs," "Burnt Offerings," "The Omega Man," "The Green Slime," "The Dunwich Horror" and so on, some seen as part of double-bills at the local drive-in theatre. I even managed to catch George Romero's "Night of the Living Dead" at a Saturday matinee and remember being both disgusted and transfixed by what looked like a homemade movie.

I especially enjoyed the older (1950s) classic sci-fi films like "Them!," "Forbidden Planet," "Journey to the Center of the Earth," and "Invasion of the Body Snatchers." A special favorite was "The War of the Worlds," with the Martian spaceships that pulsated as they hovered about and shot out those eerie "death rays."

Such macabre interests made Halloween a special night, and eventually having kids capable of being scared by werewolves and vampires and zombies has perpetuated it all, to the point where we might decorate more these days for Halloween than for Christmas. This year features some illuminated ghosts and plastic skeletons hanging from the front porch, lots of bats, a rubber black cat, an inflated vampire, and a bigger, lit-up spider in the front yard.

We live in the historic district, where the houses date back to the late 19th or early 20th century, and the next street over has an official Trick-or-Treat night that attracts thousands from all parts of town and outside of it, with many circling the block and coming up our street on their way home. My father-in-law dresses up as Bozo the Clown and passes out the candy while we do the rounds.

Our 7-year-old daughter begins to think about her costume months beforehand, usually changing her mind several times (a bejeweled Gypsy this year, Cleopatra last year, with me as Pharaoh), and also gets to do additional "Trunk-or-Treats" at church and other places (they didn't have those in my childhood and we never spent much money or time dressing up; some plastic vampire fangs and red lipstick or a rubber werewolf mask did it).

Since my wife doesn't remotely share my fondness for scary movies ("The Exorcist" is forbidden), the only time we get to watch them, by mutual agreement, is in the week or so leading up to Halloween. The choices are never of the intense or gory sort, so no "Halloween" or "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" or "Evil Dead" or anything that can cause nightmares for Emmy.

As a result, this year's list included "Gremlins," "Killer Klowns from Outer Space," "The Thing from Another World" (the Howard Hawks version, not the more grotesque John Carpenter), "The Mole People," and "The Blob" (the original Steve McQueen version).

The local library puts lots of Halloween books on display in the kids section so we end up reading spooky stories at bedtime as well, or at least as spooky as Scooby Doo, Little Critter, and Charlie Brown can get.

The other thing commending Halloween is that it's so simple--you don't have to spend two months thinking of the right gift for dozens of people, as so many feel compelled to do for Christmas; a bag of Butterfingers and a bag of Skittles take care of it.

There's also no risk of political arguments over the turkey dinner (who argues immigration policy with a zombie that has a hand hanging out of its mouth?) or of having your house set on fire by someone's beer-inspired Fourth of July artillery barrage.

No, we like Halloween for the same reason we like to sit in dark movie theatres and be scared--because deep down we know it's all fake, that when the movie's over we will remember that mummies and witches don't really exist.

And because it makes us feel like kids again.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.