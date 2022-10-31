Seoul mourns over 150 crushed to death

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Koreans mourned and searched for relatives lost in the "hell-like" chaos that killed more than 150 people, mostly young adults, when a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.

It remained unclear what led the crowd to surge into the downhill alley in the Itaewon area on Saturday night, and authorities promised a thorough investigation. Witnesses said people fell on one another "like dominoes," and some victims were bleeding from their noses and mouths while being given CPR.

Kim Mi Sung, an official at a nonprofit organization that promotes tourism in Itaewon, said she performed CPR on 10 people who were unconscious, mostly women wearing witch outfits and other Halloween costumes. Nine of them were declared dead on the spot.

"I still can't believe what has happened. It was like a hell," Kim said.

As of Sunday evening, officials said 153 people were killed and 133 were injured. Nearly two-thirds of those killed -- 97 -- were women. More than 80% of the dead were in their 20s and 30s, and at least four were teenagers.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said the death count could further rise as 37 of the injured people were in serious condition.

Witnesses said many people appeared not to realize the disaster that was unfolding steps away from them. Some clad in Halloween costumes continued to sing and dance nearby as others lay lifeless on the ground.





Ken Fallas, a Costa Rican architect who went to Itaewon with expat friends, used his smartphone to film video showing unconscious people being carried out from the alley as others shouted for help. He said the loud music made things more chaotic.

"When we just started to move forward, there was no way to go back," Fallas said. "We didn't hear anything because the music was really loud. Now, I think that was one of the main things that made this so complicated."

The video Fallas took following the deadly crowd surge shows groups of Halloween revelers carrying out their unconscious peers, one after another, from an alley near Hamilton Hotel, passing by throngs of people dressed in capes and Miyazaki movie costumes. Some people are seen administrating CPR to injured people on the pavement while others shout for help above blaring dance music.

Fallas said police and emergency workers were constantly pleading with people to step up if they knew how to give CPR because they were overwhelmed by the large number of the injured laid out on the street.

"I saw a lot of [young] people laughing, but I don't think they were [really] laughing because, you know, what's funny?" Fallas said. "They were laughing because they were too scared. Because to be in front of a thing like that is not easy. Not everyone knows how to process that."

Fallas said he and his friends were trapped among the huge throngs of people pushing toward the alley when police officers began breaking the lines from behind to approach the injured. He said people near his group didn't initially know what was happening.

"We were we were unable to move back. The music was loud. Nobody knew what was happening. People were still partying with the emergency happening in front of us," he said. "We were like, 'What's going on from here, where we can go?' There was no exit."

Zen Ogren, 32, found herself stuck in a packed and sweltering club alongside the narrow alleyway, a thoroughfare connecting a strip of bars to a busy subway station and a popular spot for taking photographs. Outside the club's door, people were yelling, "Please don't come out, people are dying," she said. Security guards urged the crowds to not jostle, but many pushed forward, stepping on top of those who had fallen.

"They just wanted to go out," Ogren said.

Bereaved families searched hospital morgues looking for their children, while the Seoul government received thousands of calls about missing persons. Choi Seon-mi waited hours at a local community center for word of her daughter, Park Ga-young, who had made a trip to Seoul.

She fell off her chair when she was told of her daughter's death, left to tell the news to her extended family in the waiting room.

"It felt like the sky was falling," she said. "What to do about my child? What to do about my child?"

Choi's last conversation with her daughter, she said, was about Park's preparations to study fashion in Canada. She had been working part time to pay for it.

Park was to turn 20 on Tuesday.

"Our society has advanced greatly in accumulating wealth and building the economy, but we are far behind in respecting human lives," said Choi Chang-woo, the leader of the Citizens' Alliance for a Safe Society, a civic group.

In the past five years working at a kebab shop in Itaewon, Ulas Cetinkaya, 36, from Turkey, had never seen crowds like the one Saturday night. He figured there would be a lot of people because it was one of the first celebrations since covid-19 restrictions were lifted, but he was surprised at the minimal police presence.

Authorities said thousands of people have called or visited a nearby city office, reporting missing relatives and asking officials to confirm whether they were among those injured or dead after the crush.

The bodies of the dead were being kept at 42 hospitals in Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi province, according to Seoul City, which said it will instruct crematories to burn more bodies per day as part of plans to support funeral proceedings.

An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country's biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the pandemic began.

While Halloween isn't a traditional holiday in South Korea -- where children rarely go trick-or-treating -- it's still a major attraction for young adults, and costume parties at bars and clubs have become hugely popular in recent years.

Seoul's marquee Halloween destination is Itaewon, near where the former headquarters of U.S. military forces in South Korea operated for decades before moving out of the capital in 2018. The expat-friendly district is known for its trendy bars, clubs and restaurants.

Witnesses said the streets were so densely clogged with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was practically impossible for emergency workers and ambulances to swiftly reach the alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared a one-week national mourning period on Sunday and ordered flags at government buildings and public offices to fly at half-staff. Around 100 businesses in the Hamilton Hotel area have agreed to shut down their shops through today to reduce the number of partygoers who would come to the streets through Halloween day.

During a televised speech, Yoon said supporting the families of the victims, including their funeral preparations, and the treatment of the injured would be a top priority for his government. He also called for officials to thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident and review the safety of other large cultural and entertainment events.

"This is really devastating. The tragedy and disaster that need not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul amid Halloween (celebrations)," Yoon said during the speech. "I feel heavy-hearted and cannot contain my sadness as a president responsible for the people's lives and safety."

After the speech, Yoon visited the alley where the disaster occurred. Local TV footage showed Yoon inspecting the trash-filled alley and being briefed by emergency officials.

On Sunday, the home minister, Lee Sang-min, admitted that police were underprepared, partly because their forces had been diverted earlier Saturday to nearby districts where anti-government protests were being held.

"The crowd this year was not worrisomely bigger, compared with past years," Lee told reporters. "But our police forces were scattered to various protests across the city."

The situation, a large crowd without a large police presence, proved deadly.

World leaders offered condolences, including Pope Francis.

"We pray the Risen Lord also for those -- especially young people -- who died last night in Seoul, due to the tragic consequences of a sudden crush," Francis said after his Sunday's Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square, inviting the crowd to pray for the victims.

Among the 20 foreigners who died are four from China; three from Russia; two from Iran; and one each from Vietnam, Austria, Norway, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka and the United States, the Interior Ministry said. It added the nationalities of the four other foreigners have not been confirmed.

The University of Kentucky issued a statement saying the victims included one of its students who was studying in South Korea this semester with an education abroad program.

Some local media said the tally of foreign dead rose to 26. France and Thailand each said one and Japan said two of their nationals had also died during the Itaewon disaster, but the South Korean Interior Ministry couldn't immediately confirm the reports.

The crowd surge was South Korea's deadliest disaster since 2014, when 304 people, mostly high school students, died in a ferry sinking.

The sinking exposed lax safety rules and regulatory failures. It was partially blamed on excessive and poorly fastened cargo and a crew poorly trained for emergency situations. Saturday's deaths will likely draw public scrutiny of what government officials have done to improve public safety standards since the ferry disaster.

On Sunday, the blocked alleyways of Itaewon contained the detritus from the party and disaster of the night before: strewn paper, plastic bags, beer cans and water bottles.

As makeshift memorials filled the sidewalks, mourners cried openly. Ellen Olsson, a Swede who left flowers by the alley, said the tragedy had shaken many in the neighborhood.

"This place is filled with police and chaos, so it's good to let people know we care," she said.

Next to the alley, someone posted a handwritten message that read, "Condolences, please go to a better world and realize your unfulfilled dreams." Beneath it were flowers and a bottle of soju, a popular Korean alcohol, with a stack of small paper cups.

Information for this article was contributed by Kim Tong-Hyung, Hyung-Jin Kim, Mari Yamaguchi, Giada Zampano, Sylvie Corbet and staff writers of The Associated Press and by Choe Sang-Hun, John Yoon, Paul Mozur, Victoria Kim, Lee Su-Hyun and Jin Yu Young of The New York Times.

