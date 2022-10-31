Standoff underway in Sherwood, police say

SWAT officers were involved in a standoff with a man in Sherwood as of Monday afternoon, according to a release from the police department.

The department responded to the 4000 block of Hollyridge Cove to serve an arrest warrant and the subject barricaded himself inside his residence, “refusing to surrender to police,” according to the release posted on Facebook around 1:40 p.m.

The release said law enforcement officers, SWAT officers, and crisis negotiators were on the scene to negotiate the man’s surrender.

Affected residents have been asked to leave the area for safety precautions, and there is no immediate threat to neighboring residents, police said.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

According to the release, “This is a fluid situation, and no other information will be released at this time.”