State Senate adds Treat as state new legal counsel, Rogers as assistant to Senate president pro tempore





Attorney Phillip Treat has been hired to be the Arkansas Senate's new legal counsel and Zachary Rogers, who has worked in higher education circles, has been hired as the assistant to the Senate president pro tempore for the 94th General Assembly.

Treat and Rogers will start work Nov. 7, said Senate President Pro Tempore-designate Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs. He said Treat's salary is $134,400 a year and Rogers' salary is $70,000 a year.

The Senate Efficiency Committee on Thursday authorized spending about $60,000 for half of the cost to purchase weapon detection systems for the east and west entrances to the state Capitol to replace the metal detectors, as long as the House agrees to pay for the other half of the cost for the new systems.

The weapon detection systems are warranted to help maintain security at the state Capitol, said Deputy Secretary of State and Chief Legal Counsel Kenneth Burleson. The systems are the Evolv Express weapon detection system.

"This has many advantages over the traditional metal detectors," said Brent Stamp, the secretary of state's facilities director.

"It allows the operator that's looking at the screen to see on the person specifically where that weapon is located as opposed to just having it come through and it goes off and they go to secondary screening," Stamp told the Senate Efficiency Committee.

"It will pick up guns and knives and so once they see that red box pop on that person they will pull them over ... and know exactly where to search that person," he said. "It also works on handbags, purses and backpacks, so the advantage is that you can have multiple people coming through at once."

Financing the purchase of the systems through the Senate and House will allow the secretary of state's office to get the systems installed for the regular session, starting Jan. 9, rather than having the secretary of state's office seek bids to purchase the systems and not getting the systems installed in time for the regular session, Burleson said. The price tag for the systems will go up by 30%, starting Tuesday, Stamp said.

The secretary of state's office would pay the annual maintenance fee of $30,000 for the new systems, Burleson said.

Asked whether the House would pay for half of the cost of the weapon detection systems for the east and west entrances to the state Capitol, House spokeswoman Cecillea Pond-Mayo said Friday that House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, is reviewing details of the proposal and will consult with the House leadership and the House Management Committee before any decision is final.

Regarding the Senate's new legal counsel, Senate Secretary/Director Ann Cornwell said Treat was selected after 13 people applied for the post and one applicant withdrew, and four applicants were interviewed.

Hester said Friday in a text message that "experience and exceptional talent/ability aligned with humility and a strong sense of duty are the qualities that propelled Phillip Treat to be hired as the next [legal counsel] for the AR Senate.

"Following the gold standard set by [the Senate's retired legal counsel] Steve Cook is a huge challenge and one I believe he is ready for," Hester said.

He said Cook will work during the 2023 regular session to assist Treat with the transition serving as Senate's legal counsel. Deciding what Senate committee that each bill is sent to is among the job's tasks.

Treat has worked as an attorney for the Cross, Gunter, Witherspoon & Galchus, P.C., firm since July 2021 and completed judicial clerkships for U.S. District Court Judge Lee Rudofsky from November 2019-July 2021 and for state Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood from May 2018-November 2019, according to a copy of his resume.

His resume shows he also served as a clerk for the Mitchell Williams and Anderson Murphy Hopkins law firms in the summer of 2017 and for the solicitor general in the attorney general's office and that office's civil litigation department in the summer of 2016.

Treat earned his bachelor's degree, majoring in criminal justice and minoring in legal studies, from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville in 2015 and his law degree from the University of Arkansas School of Law in 2018.

The new assistant to the Senate president pro tempore, Rogers worked as program manager for education outreach for the American Council of Trustees and Alumni in Washington, D.C., from August 2021-November 2022 and program officer for education research for the American Council of Trustees and Alumni from August 2020-July 2021.

He was acting dean of students for Middleburg Academy in Middleburg, Va., from January 2020-August 2020 and college counselor and teacher at Middleburg Academy from August 2019-August 2020, according to his resume. He also was a John Jay Fellow at the John Jay Institute in Langhorne, Pa., from January-May 2018, and classical school administrator apprentice at Hillsdale Academy in Michigan from August-December 2016.

Rogers earned his bachelor's degree in history from the University of Colorado Springs in 2015, a master's degree in political theory from Hillsdale College in 2018, and a certificate in classical education from the University of Dallas in 2022, according to his resume.



