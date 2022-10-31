GOLF

Razorbacks tie for 8th at Battle at the Beach

The Arkansas women's team wrapped up their fall season in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico this weekend, finishing the Battle at the Beach in a tie with Baylor for eighth place.

After tallying a 285 in the final round, the Razorbacks finished with an 11-over 863 (291-287-285). Arkansas was one stroke behind seventh-place Houston and five ahead of 10th-place North Texas. LSU won the Battle at the Beach with a tournament record 14-under 838.

Kendall Todd paced the Razorbacks during the weekend with an even 213, her lowest score since transferring to Arkansas. She earned a 72 with 13 pars and two birdies on Sunday to finish in a tie for 17th.

Kajal Mistry had the best performance for Arkansas on Sunday with a near bogey-less round. With two birdies and just one bogey, the senior had a 1-under 70 in the final round. She tied for 23rd with a 3-over 216 (72-74-70).

Miriam Ayora finished the weekend with a tie for 29th with a 4-over 217 (73-73-31), Ffion Tynan tied for 38th with a 5-over 218 (76-69-73) and Regan Zibilski rounded out the Razorbacks in a tie for 60th with an 11-over par (76-76-72).

ASU men tie for third

Arkansas State carded an under-par round for the third time in as many days, ending the weekend at 17-under par 847 and tying for third at Ocean Club Golf Course in Paradise Island, Bahamas, site of the White Sands Bahamas Invitational.

Duke ran away with the team title, posting a 41-under par 823, but second-place Stetson was just four shots ahead of the Red Wolves -- who topped eight of the teams in the 12-team field.

Devyn Pappas and Thomas Schmidt tied for 21st among individuals with a 54-hole total of 4-under par, and all five ASU players finished the week under par and among the top 30.

SOCCER

UCA women lose in ASUN Tournament

The University of Central Arkansas' ASUN tournament run ended Sunday in Fort Myers, Fla. at the hands of Florida Gulf Coast.

UCA (6-9-4) fell 3-2 to FGCU (12-5-1) in the school's first appearance in a conference tournament semifinal.

UCA's Anna Kerr and Tristyn Pavatt scored goals in the second half to equalize with FGCU goals from Marla Gaulitz and Leah Scarpelli. FGCU's Erika Zschuppe scored in the second period of overtime to seal the win and eliminate UCA.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas falls to Florida in five sets

The University of Arkansas failed to outlast Florida on Sunday as the Razorbacks dropped an SEC match to the Gators in five sets 20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 20-25, 15-7 at Exactech Arena in Gainsville, Fla.

Florida (18-4, 10-2 SEC) jumped out to a quick 7-1 lead in the final set, and Arkansas (14-7, 5-6), who finished with a .199 hitting percentage, could not recover.

Taylor Head led the way offensively for the Razorbacks with a match-high 17 kills, while Gracie Ryan paced the squad with a team-high 24 assists.

Arkansas knocked down 13 blocks in the loss with Tatum Shipes recording a match-high 11 blocks. Courtney Jackson also corralled a match-high 15 digs for the Razorbacks.

UCA tops North Alabama

The University of Central Arkansas earned a victory against North Alabama on Sunday, overcoming a two-set deficit to beat the Lions 20-25, 21-25, 25-13, 25-17, 15-11 in an ASUN Conference battle at the Prince Center in Conway.

Mackenzie Vernon helped the Sugar Bears (17-8, 9-3 ASUN) get off to a 4-0 lead in the final set and finished with a career-high 22 kills, including the match-winner. Alexis Stumbough eclipsed 10 kills and added on 24 digs to contribute to UCA's comeback.

Caylan Koons recorded with a match-high 40 assists for a Sugar Bear offense that finished with a .196 hitting percentage. North Alabama (12-12, 2-10) finished with a .178 hitting percentage for their seventh consecutive loss, while UCA claimed its third consecutive victory.

