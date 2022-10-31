Super Quiz: The Kitchen

1. It's the kitchen on a boat.

2. Which U.S. president is associated with, "If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen"?

3. "Out of the ---------- into the fire."

4. This hand tool has a thin, flexible blade used to mix or spread soft substances.

5. The 1959 "Kitchen Debate" was between Nikita Khrushchev and ----------.

6. This kitchen term refers to a group of unofficial advisers to the head of a government.

7. Amy Tan is the author of "The Kitchen God's --------."

8. This club-shaped hand tool is used for grinding and mixing substances in a mortar.

9. This neighborhood in Manhattan on the West Side of Midtown is also the name of a cooking show.

ANSWERS:

1. Galley

2. Harry S. Truman

3. Pan

4. Spatula

5. Then-U.S. Vice President Richard Nixon

6. Kitchen cabinet

7. Wife

8. Pestle

9. Hell's Kitchen