Trinity Village hosts Fall Festival

Trinity Village knows how to party. Really.

The assisted living and medical center hosted a packed Fall Festival on Friday with house musicians, games, food and a beauty pageant. Just because a person hits a certain age doesn't mean the fun -- or competition -- stops.

Harriet Stokes, activity director at Trinity Village, is a believer in having fun in life. Her mantra? Tomorrow is no promise. Let's make the best of today.

That's what four contestants did when they entered the festival's beauty pageant.

Joy Ogden, Ruth Brentley, Benetta Tindell and Sarah Vangilder participated in the pageant, and while dress mattered to the judges, the answers to questions about life were what was really important.

And don't think high stakes weren't at play here; they were. The winner received a glittery rhinestone crown, a sash and a gift from Sissy's Log Cabin. Runners-up received gifts, too, but the coveted crown was at the heart of the contest.

Each contestant chose two random questions to answer in two rounds, and their wise responses are words to live by each day.

Ogden, 86, was asked what she would change about her life.

"I don't think I would change much, I really don't," she answered.

Brentley's question: How do you handle disappointment?

"Sometimes I don't think I handle it very well," Brentley, 80, said to laughter.

Tindell, 86, drew a tough question: What would she do if she were God for a day? She said she would make sure everyone was happy.

Vangilder, 81, was asked about success, which she said is defined by living a life that pleases God.

In the second round, a bit of levity was in the contestants' questions. Ogden was asked to name her favorite celebrity. She chose Clint Eastwood.

Vangilder's follow-up question centered on rules. She said if she could break one rule at Trinity Village it would be the 7 a.m. breakfast call.

Brentley had a tougher query: What is the most important thing parents should tell their kids?

"Love everyone and listen to grown-ups," she answered.

Tindell had to tell the crowd what she liked about living at Trinity Village.

"The people that I meet and the people that take care of me," she said.

Tindell was crowned queen of the fall festival. Ogden and Vangilder tied for second and Brentley came in third. Wyvonne Wages, the reigning queen, crowned Tindell with a tiara.

But the party wasn't over.

Owen Monk, 93, and J.W. Wellington, 90, faced off in a bean bag toss competition. Both men had victory in their eyes and neither wanted to give up. But three rounds later, Wellington won.

"Activities are important to the residents, because it helps their mental health, social, psychosocial and therapeutic needs and to give them a purpose to their living," Stokes said.

J.W. Wellington and Owen Monk face off in a bean bag toss competition at Trinity Village's 2022 Fall Festival. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Suzi Parker)

