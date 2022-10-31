2 eerie types of carrion-eating vultures hunch over barren limbs in Arkansas; neither is a buzzard





Dark flying creatures such as bats, ravens, crows and owls have long been a staple of Halloween decorations. Lately, another creepy, carrion-eating critter perched on gnarled, barren limbs has been added to the imagery. The depictions of these unsightly creatures are designed to scare the heebie-jeebies out of trick-or-treaters and create the fun, ominous mood of frightfulness that we associate with All Hallows Eve.

I'm speaking of course about vultures, those birds Arkansans persist in calling "buzzards."

Arkansans encounter two types of vulture: the turkey vulture and the black vulture. The hunched-over posture and the unusual heads of both birds give them their spookiness.

The head of a mature turkey vulture is a blood-curdling red with shadowy dark splotches and wart-like protrusions. The head has a squinty set of eyes high on its forehead, open and flaring nostrils and a beak that extends like a pair of stubby shears from its receding chin.

The black vulture's leathery gray head, on the other hand, looks like a shoulder-length helmet set atop some ancient, otherworldly, airborne soldier. Through port holes in that helmet, eye sockets holding chocolate brown orbs stare out. Below the eye is a wicked-looking hooked-billed nose.

The faces of vultures have evolved in ways that to humans look ugly, frightful and disgusting -- perfect for Halloween.

Vultures are not born ugly. As chicks wearing white downy feathers, they look cuddly cute for their first 42 days of life. Then they take a turn toward the dark side. (See arkansasonline.com/1031egg).

You wouldn't want to cuddle with vulture chicks though, because their nests (usually formed of gravelly earth among sheltering rocks) reek with an odor that makes the scent of skunks seem pleasant by comparison.

There is also that disgusting defense mechanism the immature vultures use: turning their rear end toward perceived threats and squirting vile offal, sometimes from as far as 20 feet away. Adult vultures do the same thing in reverse. When they are threatened by predators, they defend themselves by hissing loudly and forcefully spraying forth, for long distances.

People tell me they get a little squirmy about vultures because of their association with death. Vultures do spend a lot of time around dead things. However, it's worth remembering that vultures don't kill things, they turn up after the death has already occurred. If they didn't, those dead things would pile up.

VULTURE VS. BUZZARD

Buzzards, by any other name, would be just as disgusting.

Some think vultures and buzzards are the same, but technically they are different. Vultures are large birds with featherless heads that sniff out decaying flesh of dead animals and feast on the carcasses. Buzzards are smaller than vultures, and they prefer to hunt, attack and eat their prey while the creatures are somewhat alive -- although they will also eat dead animals.

Of the 23 vulture species in the world, only seven reside in the Americas. The two most common in the United States are the turkey vulture and the black vulture. They belong to the Cathartidae bird family. The other 16 vulture species in the Old World belong to the family Accipitridae. These species are only distantly related, but they share many characteristics.

Twenty-six bird species in the world are called buzzards, including the honey-buzzard, the lizard buzzard, the forest buzzard and the long-legged buzzard. Buzzards are medium to large-size hawks, and they are in the family Accipitridae too. They have broad wings that are ideal for soaring on thermal currents. Buzzards hunt for their meals. They prefer to capture living prey, but will occasionally snack on a carcass if other food sources are scarce.

"It is a bit confusing," according to Master Naturalist and outdoor writer Melissa Mayntz. "Birds called buzzards in Europe, Africa, Asia, Indonesia and Australia are called hawks in North and South America. The familiar red-tailed hawk, for example, would likely be called a red-tailed buzzard if it were found in Europe."

To avoid the confusion, ornithologists refer to each kind of bird by its scientific name (genus and species) rather than using the confusing common names "vulture," "buzzard" and "hawk."

VIRTUOUS VULTURES

As scary or disgusting as it might seem to dwell on a bird that eats the rotting flesh of dead mammals, the alternative is actually much scarier. Vultures provide a much needed service in our environment.

They consume the putrefied remains of dead animals, and in so doing reduce the possibility of disease and contamination spreading to humans.

Actually, they are like winged recycling centers. They provide a fast and efficient way for the deceased bodies of warm-blooded animals to re-enter the biosphere and complete the circle of life. If we didn't have vultures this would be a stinky, disease-ridden planet indeed.

Vultures live on every continent except Antarctica, and are particularly well equipped to play the role as "garbage disposers" of the planet. The slick skin on their bald, leather-like heads keeps them from retaining contaminated microbes that they might encounter by eating animals killed by disease. Were their heads feathered or covered in hair, that wouldn't be the case.

[Gallery not showing? Click here to see photos: arkansasonline.com/1031bird]

Their long, strong, sharp beaks make it possible for them to dive head first into dead animals, chisel off large chunks of meat and sever sinews from bones. When they are finished, they turn the task over to insects.

Vulture body chemistry has evolved to make them immune to the toxins that thrive in bad meat. Their strong wings and keen eyesight enable them to soar high to observe huge areas of landscape and thus detect carcasses to eat. Upon finding a meal, they have ways of signaling their brethren to come to the feast so that the disposal of the dead can happen quickly.

You might think of them as morticians of the forest.

MORTAL DANGERS

Vultures are protected from naturally occurring biological diseases but not from lead poisoning.

Arkansas' two species of vultures, the black and the turkey, are not considered endangered or threatened, but they do face a real threat. The danger they face is from lead poisoning.

When vultures ingest game animals that have been shot by hunters using lead bullets or pellets, that lead can kill them. Such poisonings were a factor in driving the California condor (a kind of vulture) to the brink of extinction, and lead poisoning continues to slow the otherwise encouraging reports of its recovery.

According to Karen Rowe, bird specialist with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, vultures and most birds of prey do not regularly receive a necropsy to determine cause of death, because to do so would be too expensive. Eagles and a few hawks, on the other hand, are sometimes necropsied. The result of such necropsies, here and across the nation, seems to indicate that lead poisoning from the spent ammunition is a key factor in the death of carnivorous birds. Not because the hunters shoot them, but because the eagles and hawks, along with vultures, eat ducks and small game that have been wounded by hunters.

Vultures would appear to be at greater risk than eagles, since they consume only dead prey.

To mitigate this problem, wildlife protection agencies have made regulations about the use of lead shot ammunition. But scientists have little information about the efficacy of these regulations. Different states use different regulations, and as each state's enthusiasm to conduct post-mortem testing varies, it is difficult to know what the best policy is.

Jennifer Walsh, a graduate student in biology and environmental policy at U.S. Military University, who lives in Garland County, is attempting to measure the effects of lead ammunition on vulture populations for her thesis. She's studying measures across three distinct policy settings. Her research could help the public and policymakers to get a better understanding of how to protect all scavenging species, including hawks and eagles. It might also prompt people to rethink relevant hunting laws.

"The problem is not just in shooting lead ammunition," Walsh says, "Information should be taught in hunter's education courses. Not just mandating non lead ammunitions, but also what to do when you are using lead ammo; such as packing out gut piles, and not leaving lead contaminated waste in the field.

"Such simple measures could save many lives of our wild neighbors; and many species scavenge that most people would not realize. I am of a single-track mind where lead is concerned and see no reason why we should still be using it at all, when we know its toxic effects and have for over a century."

WHICH VULTURE IS THAT?

Again, turkey vultures and black vultures are the only vultures found in Arkansas.

If you look closely as they arise from eating roadkill as you drive slowly along country lanes, it is easy to distinguish between the two species by the color of their heads. Turkey vultures have red heads. Black vultures have deep gray heads.

Both birds have black feathers overall, thick legs and a slow initial wing beat.

It is a little more difficult to distinguish between the two species when they are soaring on high, which is how we usually see them. Even with binoculars it is hard to see their head's color.

You can determine which vulture you are seeing overhead by its overall body shape. Turkey vultures have a longer wing span, 67 inches. The black vulture's wing span is only 59 inches, but they are heavier and appear to be the bulkier of the two birds.

If seen while soaring in the right light, pale gray or white can be seen on the back edge of turkey vulture's wings. For black vultures, the whitish area can be seen only on the bottom side of the outer tips of the wings.

The tail of the black vulture is shorter and is more frequently flared or squared off while in flight. The longer tail of the turkey vulture is rarely flared and appears compressed.

Jerry Butler is a freelance writer on topics related to Arkansas birds. He welcomes your stories and comments at

jerrysharon.butler@gmail.com









Gallery: Vultures and buzzards







