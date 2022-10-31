UA finds success in third quarter

AUBURN, Ala. -- The third quarter has not been a power hour for the Arkansas Razorbacks this season. The University of Arkansas had been outscored 68-50 in that quarter heading into Saturday's game against Auburn.

For at least a day the Razorbacks flipped the narrative on that quarter, putting up two unanswered touchdowns in the third period to pull away from the Tigers in a 41-27 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

"Yeah, in the locker room that's kind of all we were talking about," linebacker Bumper Pool said. "Third quarter, emphasizing winning the third quarter."

Emphasis noted. The Razorbacks began changing their halftime routine several weeks back as the issue persisted. They began stretching in the locker room and tweaking their plan to encourage a faster start in the second half.

"I'm especially proud of winning the third quarter," Coach Sam Pittman said. "I think that was something that we haven't done.

"We went out and won it 14-0 and basically, at that point, I'm not saying the game was over, but we were in control of the football game."

Auburn got the second half kickoff and converted three consecutive third down plays with gains of 12, 9 and 15 yards while needing 9, 1 and 12 yards to move the chains. However, Jordan Domineck got a key 7-yard sack from the Hogs' 28, leading to a blocked field goal by Isaiah Nichols and Landon Jackson.

"Then the offense went right down and scored," Pittman said. "We got another one, the offense went right down and scored. W had made a big emphasis on that at practice."

Said Jefferson, "We emphasized starting fast all week of practice, just like BYU week. We know we haven't won the third quarter all season, so just being able to come out with that edge and that mentality we're going to win and dominate the third quarter."

Arkansas outgained the Tigers 163-73 in total offense in the quarter and out-rushed them 127-25.

Jefferson threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jadon Haselwood to cap a nine-play, 64-yard drive, and Rashod Dubinion had a 2-yard touchdown run to finish off a seven-play, 84-yard series, triggered by Rocket Sanders' 76-yard sprint.

23 and Sooie

Liberty entered the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday at No. 23 heading into Saturday's 3 p.m. game against the Razorbacks at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, making the Flames the fourth team Arkansas has faced at that spot in the poll.

The Flames (7-1) and coming off an open date, are led by former Arkansas State and Ole Miss Coach Hugh Freeze. They will be the fifth ranked opponent for the Razorbacks, following No. 23 Cincinnati, No. 23 Texas A&M, No. 2 Alabama and No. 23 Mississippi State.

The Razorbacks' next two games are against current No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 15 LSU, meaning Arkansas is likely to face seven ranked teams. Every other team Arkansas has played has been ranked at least once this season, including FCS Missouri State, which was No. 5 at the time of its 38-27 loss to the Hogs.

Brigham Young reached as high as No. 16 prior to its current four-game losing streak, and South Carolina was No. 25 last week before falling at home to Missouri.

The Razorbacks were seventh among other teams receiving votes on Monday.

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will come out on Tuesday.

Face plant

Auburn safety Zion Puckett met an unfortunate fate early in the second quarter that will make him a key part of the Razorbacks' 2002 highlight reel.

Puckett charged up near the line of scrimmage when he saw quarterback KJ Jefferson break a sack attempt by Derick Hall and start heading for the end zone on a third-and-6 snap from the Auburn 13. Jefferson broke the line, stiff armed Puckett with his left arm, dropping him to the grass at the 12, then barreled ahead, dragging safety Donovan Kaufman into the end zone for his second rushing score of the game and a 14-3 Arkansas lead.

It turns out Jefferson was totally freelancing on the play.

"Actually I really ran the wrong play," Jefferson said. "Basically it was a zone and I was just reading. It's really a shallow route to [Jadon] Haselwood.

"I didn't see Haselwood at all, so I just took off running and I made the most of it. I had to make one guy miss, and that was the guy I made miss."

Dub step

Freshman tailback Rashod Dubinion had his first two-touchdown day for the Razorbacks with a pair of two-yard scores.

The second was a newly installed special play put in during the bye week.

Dubinion was lined up behind center Ricky Stromberg while quarterback KJ Jefferson and receiver Jadon Haselwood were to his right, more behind right guard Brady Latham.

At the snap, Jefferson and Haselwood headed right, conducting a fake toss, while Dubinion caught the snap, charged up the A gap, found a seam behind Latham and strolled into the end zone to make it 31-13 with 44 seconds left in the third quarter.

"Wasn't that awesome," Coach Sam Pittman said when asked if the direct snap was a new play.

"It's exactly what we put in the bye week. They were faking an option play off of it and snapping it to R-Dub and it worked like a charm. We needed it. It was third down, third-and-goal. Yes, that was a bye week thought of KB [offensive coordinator Kendal Briles] and those guys."

Third down blast

Arkansas converted 8 of 14 third down plays (57.1%) to frustrate the Auburn defense and improve to exactly 50% on the season at 61 of 122, good for 14th in the country.

The Razorbacks scored four of their five touchdowns on third down: KJ Jefferson's 1-yard power at right guard, Jefferson's 13-yard scramble, Jadon Haselwood's 11-yard post pass and Rashod Dubinion's 2-yard direct snap score. The only Arkansas touchdown not scored on third down was Dubinion's 2-yard touchdown run over the left side to make the score 38-13 with 7:35 left in the game.

Auburn also had a big day on third down, converting 11 of 19 (57.9%), including three that needed 9-plus yards for the conversion. Arkansas is No. 123 in third down conversion defense (47%).

Sack's back

The Razorbacks logged three sacks against Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford for their first multi-sack game since posting three against Texas A&M on Sept. 24. Arkansas was leading the nation at that point with 20 sacks through four games but the Hogs posted just one in the next three games.

Saturday's sacks came from linebacker Chris Paul (for 7 yards), end Jordan Domineck (7) and nickel back Myles Slusher (1).

The Razorbacks still lead the SEC and are 16th nationally with 3.0 sacks per game, 24 through 8 games.

Two hands up

Replays of Anders Carlson's 52-yard field goal try in the third quarter appeared to show two Razorbacks who affected the blocked kick.

Carlson had to hit the kick low to drive it and Isaiah Nichols, playing over center, appeared to get a finger or two on the ball. A fraction of a second later, Landon Jackson's hand blocked the ball good, sending it back into the scrum in the middle of the field.

Arkansas had gone more than four seasons without a blocked field goal, since McTelvin Agim swatted one in the 2018 season opener against Eastern Illinois.

Stat chat

The Razorbacks moved up to No. 13 in the nation in total offense after racking up 520 yards against Auburn. Arkansas averages 492.5 yards per game.

In other offensive categories, the Hogs are No. 6 in rushing (245.8 ypg), No. 61 in passing (246.8), No. 13 in passing efficiency (161.29), No. 14 in third-down efficiency (50%) and No. 36 in scoring (33.8).

Arkansas is No. 120 in total defense (459.0), No. 72 against the run (147.1), No. 129 in passing yards allowed (311.9), No. 108 in defensive pass efficiency (146.32) and No. 111 in scoring defense (31.9).