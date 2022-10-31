Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
Oct. 20
Andrew Patrick Anderson, 36, and Joseph Paul Smith, 54, both of Fayetteville
Mahlik Jevon Chadband, 22, and Ja'Kyra Shenyla Trice, 20, both of Little Rock
Paul Michael Dilks, 41, and Betsy Jane Snyder, 32, both of Fayetteville
Eduardo Luis Morales Arellano, 27, and Canndi Liliana Perez, 41, both of Springdale
Luke Eli Stowers, 23, and Elizabeth Bacon Studdard, 28, both of Fayetteville
Patrick Andrew Tucker, 38, and Melissa Ann Boston, 36, both of Fayetteville
John Cody Wolfe, 29, and Erin Makayla Kragel, 27, both of Springdale
Oct. 21
Daniel Balos, 25, and Matlina Matauto, 24, both of Springdale
Mason Dawn Barber, 21, and Britney Elizabeth Thomas, 21, both of Fayetteville
Cody Charles Berryman, 26, and Kayla Lynn McCallister, 29, both of Fayetteville
Ashkon David Ghaderi, 36, and Ashley Nicole Holley, 35, both of Fayetteville
Bryce Alden Helton-Housman, 24, and Kaylee Elisabeth Scruggs, 25, both of Springdale
Christopher Wayne Jeremiah, 29, and Nicole Renea Collins, 34, both of Prairie Grove
Dillon Grant Lewis, 28, and Kayla Rae Green, 23, both of Fayetteville
Tristan Michael McAuliff, 37, Centerton, and Jazmyn Christine Fancher, 30, Oklahoma City
Patric David Nichols, 31, and Jenna Nicole Martinez, 34, both of Fayetteville
Robert James Poindexter, 39, Farmington, and Amber Dawn Heath, 30, Fayetteville
Agustin Torres Morales, 22, and Karen Garcia Cardenas, 22, both of Springdale
Justin David Updike, 24, and Molly Katelyn Snitgen, 25, both of Perry, Mich.
Stanley Yanfag Jr., 32, and Arleen Laaken Gorong, 27, both of Springdale
Oct. 24
Adam De Jesus Barrios, 36, and Anita Rae Landaverde, 37, both of Springdale
Robert Blaine Mitchell Basquez, 30, and Tabitha Marie Laird, 28, both of Fayetteville
Gilbert Kiprop Boit, 27, and Asenath Chemutai, 26, both of Fayetteville
Alberto Camero, 67, and Margarita Roque-DeValencia, 59, both of Springdale
Eliodoro Alberto Centeno Valle, 50, and Karla Kristel Chachagua Sanchez, 42, both of Springdale
Duley Benjamin Crabbe, 46, and Cynthia Joyce Hrdlichka, 47, both of Fayetteville
Tammy Michele Forcke, 55, and Amanda Lee McMahan, 39, both of Fayetteville
Epifanio Garcia, 58, and Maria Candelaria Garcia, 53, both of Springdale
Spencer Austin Jones, 31, and Conley Stephan Pretzer, 29, both of Fayetteville
Cody Lekendel Pullen, 31, and Jordan Leigh Jasper, 21, both of Fayetteville
Brett Lucas Roberts, 22, and Ruth Beverly McCollum, 22, both of Fayetteville
Johnathan Andrew Watkins, 54, and Peri Scarlett Pitts, 55, both of Fayetteville
Oct. 25
Agustin Cana Calicio, 36, and Yosaida Marilin Hernandez Gonzalez, 22, both of Decatur
Kenneth Edward Chaffee, 37, and Aisha Kelechi Okoroafor, 27, both of Fayetteville
Kagan McCoy Davis, 26, and Vanessa Sarahi Lagos Garcia, 26, both of Fayetteville
Remmje Sly Emmius, 25, and Angelisa Keimber, 26, both of Springdale
Darian Lee Froud, 28, and Emily Ann Wright, 26, both of West Fork
Juan Carlos Hernandez Macias, 32, and Alejandra Gallardo Navarro, 32, both of Fayetteville
Lucas Dean Jordan, 21, and Olivia Ruby Rose Evans, 23, both of Fayetteville
John Louis King, 25, and Kristina Marie Rayl, 24, both of Fayetteville
Oct. 26
Paul Turner Bass, 50, and Linda Ruth Wilson, 56, both of Henryetta, Okla.
William Dune Beard, 24, and Mary Katherine Seiter, 25, both of Fayetteville
Takamaru Bondrik, 32, and Susin Tom River, 33, both of Springdale
Michael Tanner Flynn, 24, Fayetteville, and Ruth Marie Ledbetter, 21, Ozark
Jacob Michael Rogers, 21, and Delaney Rose Jones, 23, both of Farmington
Aaron Clark Wilson, 39, and Amera Celeste Tellman, 42, both of Prairie Grove