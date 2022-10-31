Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Oct. 17

Arsaga's

1509 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Chlorine test strips not available

Boulders & Brews

612 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Braum's Ice Cream

1894 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The back hand wash station was out of paper towels.

Noncritical violations: Facility is using time as a control at the burger station for cooked patties and cheese. Neither item was marked with a time. Food debris was present on food noncontact surfaces.

Cronuts-Donuts

80 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Boxes of eggs were on top shelf of back fridge over ready-to-eat food. One spray bottle of oven cleaner was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: None

Foghorn's

1545 W. 15th St., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Bar sink did not have soap. Window cleaner being stored next to single-use containers. Single-use items not inverted, and laundered linens were stored on floor.

Noncritical violations: Fryers and prep areas lack cleaning. Cut onions date marked 10/8 were being held in walk-in. Chlorine test strips not available.

Green Submarine Sub Shop

1641 W. 15th St., Suites 1-3, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Permit expired 11/30/21.

JJ's Grill

1271 Steamboat Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Bar hand wash station lacked paper towels. A box of raw eggs was being stored on top of buckets of pickles. Orange juice in the bar fridge was at 47 degrees, pineapple juice in the bar fridge was at 46 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Kum & Go

4251 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Observed the cutting board being cleaned with a sanitizer towel.

Noncritical violations: The cutting board has burn marks on the surface that are not able to be cleaned.

Thai Spice

1189 N. Steamboat Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Wide noodles on the right prep table were at 51 degrees, thin noodles on the right prep table were at 51 degrees, tofu in the under portion of the right prep table was at 51 degrees.

Noncritical violations: A container of MSG on the cooks line was not labeled.

Wendy's

4621 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Observed deicer being stored in a box labeled cookie dough.

Noncritical violations: None

Wendy's

1473 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Beef was not marked with time it was removed from temperature control. Posted permit expired 8/31/22.

Oct. 18

A M Donuts

1771 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. One ceiling tile in back ware washing area is not in place. Retail food permit expired 09/30/2022.

Apple Blossom Brewery Company

1550 E. Zion Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Alfredo sauce in walk-in cooler dated 10-06. Bottles of floor cleaner are stored top of ice machine.

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit has expired 12/31/2021.

El Sol Mexican Restaurant

2630 Citizens Drive, Suite 21, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

Mango's Gourmet Taco Shop - Mobile

2050 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Horchata in the small fridge was at 48 degrees, strawberry mango drink in the small fridge was at 48 degrees, tomatoes on the prep table were at 44 degrees, pico on the prep table was 44 degrees, ham under the prep table was at 43 degrees.

Noncritical violations: A bag of raw onions and tub of raw chips were being stored on the floor of the walk-in. An open bag of flour was on the floor of the dry storage area.

Mariachi's Grill & Cantina

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1790, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Some waitresses do not wash their hands after cleaning customer dishes. One handwashing sink lacks paper towels (next to beverages/coffee area). One handwashing sink lacks soap (next to beverages/coffee area).

Noncritical violations: During the inspection it was identified that the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager as required by 2-102.12 of the rules pertaining to retail food establishment. Bulk container with salt does not have label. Ice scoops are stored with handles down. Shelves in walk-in cooler are not clean. Floor in walk-in freezer has ice accumulation. Food permit is not posted.

Mi Tienda Supermarket

1505 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: In walk-in refrigerator, raw chicken and sausage being stored over ready-to-eat food. Salsa does not have date marking. Nonfood grade pesticide being used.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Cactus salad, rice, beans, macaroni salad, jello, rice pudding and repackaged cheese do not have ingredients listed. Single-use containers in raw meat market area are not inverted. Permit is expired.

Mi Tienda Taqueria

1505 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Soap not available at handwash sink. Raw eggs are stored above packaged read-to-eat food (strawberries, cheese). Rice, beans, macaroni salad, jello, arroz con leche did not have date-marking with date prepared.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Packaged food for customer self-service do not have the label with ingredients information: rice pudding, gelatinas, fried beans Mexican rice. Food permit is expired as of 12/31/21.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

1788 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The sanitizer sink solution was at less than 100 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: None

Shiloh Express

3427 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks vomit/fecal cleanup procedures. Women's restroom did not have a covered waste receptacle.

TK Chinese & Thai Hot Foods

2309 Magnolia Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: Handwashing sink has food debris. Packaged raw beef stored above bottle of fry rice sauce.

Noncritical violations: During the inspection, it was identified that the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager as required by 2-102.12 of the rules pertaining to retail food establishment. Original bottle of vinegar is used to store fry rice sauce.

Wendy's

2000 S. Pleasant St., Springdale

Critical violations: Shredded cheese at 60 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Oct. 19

Art's Place

2530 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a hair tie on her wrist.

Cafe Rue Orleans

1150 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks a beard restraint. A service sink is not installed.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

550 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers

3484 W. Wedington Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Chemicals being stored over potatoes.

Noncritical violations: Tomatoes and lettuce prepped on Monday were not date marked.

Fayetteville Senior Center And Wellness Center

945 S. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Box fan shroud near the coffee maker area lacks cleaning.

Foghorn's

1815 N. Green Acres Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Buildup in ice chest needs cleaning. Nonfood grade pesticide being used.

Fossil Cove Brewing Company

1946 N. Birch Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: No paper towels available at handwash sink.

Noncritical violations: Hand wash sign not available at handwash sink.

Great American Cookie Company

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1515, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks hair protection.

Holiday Inn Express

1251 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: White refrigerator lacks thermometer.

Homie Thai Food & Grill

1975 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale

Critical violations: No dates were placed on food items that are in the refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Observed no food safety training for manager has been taken. The back wall by the three-compartment sink has a buildup of black soil.

Ivory M. Conley Head Start

1225 Wood Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: There is a plastic cup in the handwashing sink basin in the food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: None

Newk's Eatery

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 104, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two spray bottles with chemical product do not have a label. On-site packaged food items for customer self-service do not have label (dressing), bakery products do not have list of ingredients, salad, soup, sandwich label is not accurate, ex. chicken salad sandwich, mayonnaise is not in labeled ingredient.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Food employees are wearing bracelet and wristwatch. Food employee lacks beard protection.

Patrick's N Out

3608 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Worker putting lettuce, etc. on the burgers with bare hands.

Noncritical violations: Observed no food safety training. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Supermercado Mi Hacienda

1501 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: The rice in hot-holding at 111 degrees. No dates on the food products in the reach-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: The manager has not taken the food safety training for managers. Disposable gloves being stored on food products.

Wicked Wood Fired Pizza @ Foss

1946 N. Birch Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwash sink lacks cleaning.

Oct. 20

Del Rey Produce

1229 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: No paper towels were available at the handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: No food safety training for managers has been taken. No hand soap was available at the handwashing sink.

E-Z Mart

1417 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Hand wash sink being used to clean utensils. The boxes of single-use cups were being stored on the floor in the back storage room.

La Chispa Del Sabor

701 N. Thompson St., Suite E, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Retail food permit expired 07/2022.

La Mangonada Restaurant

1528 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: There are several food items in the walk-in cooler that lack a cover.

Noncritical violations: No food safety training for manager has been taken.

Lincoln High School - Concession

1392 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Restrooms did not have hand wash signage.

Pearl's Books-Retail

28 E. Center St., Suite 120, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No hand wash sign posted by handwash sink. Chlorine test strips not available.

Popeye's

538 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Small prep table: mayonnaise at 45 degrees, spicy mayonnaise at 44 degrees, coleslaw at 45 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing wristwatch. Food employees who are preparing or serving food do not have hair protection. Surfaces interior of ice machine is not clean. Current retail food permit is not posted.

See Um Smile Playhouse

297 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A can with dents on the top was found.

Sonic

1321 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food being stored in walk-in freezer on floor. Permit not posted.

The 107

107 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Spray bottle with chemical product does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Refrigerator cooler two does not have a thermometer. Food employee wearing rings and wristwatch. Retail food permit not posted.

The Hill School - Daycare

2828 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outside garbage dumpster lid is open.

Vantage Point Of Northwest Arkansas

4253 Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Small section of painted wall finish above the food preparation area located across from the grill is flaking. Small section of wall finish above the warewashing sink needs painting.

Oct. 21

Circle K

758 W. North St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No clean up procedures for vomit/fecal release event. No hand wash signage in kitchen handwash sink. No chemical test strips available.

El Esquimal

400 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Container with raw eggs is stored above ready-to-eat food: half watermelon.

Noncritical violations: None

Greenland Football Concession

30 N. Sandy St., Greenland

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Unable to verify food protection manager certification.

Mojito's Mexican Grill

100 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 111, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employees are eating lunch in food prep area. Food employees do not wash their hands before return to food prep area and after eating. Small prep table next to the grill, packaged sliced cheese located below wrap raw beef. Several containers with ready-to-eat food are uncovered, walk-in coolers, prep table. Steam table rice at 90 degrees. Walk-in cooler: pico de gallo and chile verde dated 10/12. Several ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler do not have a date. Original bucket of dish detergent is used to store salt.

Noncritical violations: Employee in charge of dishwashing machine does not know how to check chemical sanitizer of the equipment. Several containers with seasonings are uncovered, food prep area. Food employees lack hair and beard protections. Food employee is wearing wristwatch and not plain ring. Prep tables in food prep area, surfaces inside are not clean of water and food debris accumulation. Several areas of floor and wall are not clean, grease, food debris, under, behind equipment.

New School Day Care

2514 New School Place, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Buildup in ice chest. Permit expired as of 6/30/2022.

Taqueria Michoacan

1975 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Several items in hot holding at 115 degrees, meats in sauce.

Noncritical violations: No food safety training for managers has been taken.

The New School

2514 New School Place, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: In dry storage area, a cork board was hung up behind food shelves.

Trailside Beards & Blonde

1881 N. Pluto Drive, Suite A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Signage for handwash sink is missing.

Oct. 22

Arsaga's Pushcart

Fayetteville Farmer's Market, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A coffee urn was lacking a lid.

Club Rush Hookah And Cigar Lounge

550B W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 04/2022.

Green Room

326 N. West Ave., Suite 16, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Dish washing machine chlorine sanitizer concentration is 0 ppm.

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 04/2022.

VIP Club

326 N. West Ave., Suite 6, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: System shows that retail food permit is expired.

West End

339 West Ave., Suite 3, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two spray bottles with chemical sanitizer do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 06/30/22.

White River Creamery Pushcart

1170 Arkansas 16 South, Elkins

Critical violations: Mozzarella in display case was at 48 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Facility could not produce certified food manager certificate.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 17 -- Walmart Neighborhood Market - Store, 1375 Market Square Drive, Springdale

Oct. 18 -- Catfish Hole, 4127 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville; China Cafe, 2630 E. Citizens Drive, Suite 16, Fayetteville; Shiloh Christian School - Football Concession 1, 1707 Johnson Road, Springdale; Shiloh Christian Schools, 1707 Johnson Road, Springdale; Stone Mill Bread & Cafe, 4105 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Stone Mill Food Truck, 2600 N. Gregg Ave., Fayetteville; Sushiboi, 1780 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville; Taco Bell, 1878 Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Oct. 19 -- Homewood Suites, 1305 N. Palak Drive, Fayetteville

Oct. 20 -- McDonald's, 207 W. Main St., Farmington; The Hill School Elementary, 2828 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville; Willis Shaw Elementary, 4337 Grimsley Road, Springdale

Oct. 21 -- Southern Sweet Gals, 10610 N. Whitehouse Road, Fayetteville; West Fork Activity Center - Concession, 287 School Ave., West Fork

Oct. 22 -- Z330, 330 N. West Ave., Fayetteville