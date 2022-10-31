Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Oct. 17
Arsaga's
1509 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Chlorine test strips not available
Boulders & Brews
612 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.
Braum's Ice Cream
1894 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: The back hand wash station was out of paper towels.
Noncritical violations: Facility is using time as a control at the burger station for cooked patties and cheese. Neither item was marked with a time. Food debris was present on food noncontact surfaces.
Cronuts-Donuts
80 W. Main St., Farmington
Critical violations: Boxes of eggs were on top shelf of back fridge over ready-to-eat food. One spray bottle of oven cleaner was not labeled.
Noncritical violations: None
Foghorn's
1545 W. 15th St., Suite 1, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Bar sink did not have soap. Window cleaner being stored next to single-use containers. Single-use items not inverted, and laundered linens were stored on floor.
Noncritical violations: Fryers and prep areas lack cleaning. Cut onions date marked 10/8 were being held in walk-in. Chlorine test strips not available.
Green Submarine Sub Shop
1641 W. 15th St., Suites 1-3, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Permit expired 11/30/21.
JJ's Grill
1271 Steamboat Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Bar hand wash station lacked paper towels. A box of raw eggs was being stored on top of buckets of pickles. Orange juice in the bar fridge was at 47 degrees, pineapple juice in the bar fridge was at 46 degrees.
Noncritical violations: None
Kum & Go
4251 Elm Springs Road, Springdale
Critical violations: Observed the cutting board being cleaned with a sanitizer towel.
Noncritical violations: The cutting board has burn marks on the surface that are not able to be cleaned.
Thai Spice
1189 N. Steamboat Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Wide noodles on the right prep table were at 51 degrees, thin noodles on the right prep table were at 51 degrees, tofu in the under portion of the right prep table was at 51 degrees.
Noncritical violations: A container of MSG on the cooks line was not labeled.
Wendy's
4621 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Observed deicer being stored in a box labeled cookie dough.
Noncritical violations: None
Wendy's
1473 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Beef was not marked with time it was removed from temperature control. Posted permit expired 8/31/22.
Oct. 18
A M Donuts
1771 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. One ceiling tile in back ware washing area is not in place. Retail food permit expired 09/30/2022.
Apple Blossom Brewery Company
1550 E. Zion Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Alfredo sauce in walk-in cooler dated 10-06. Bottles of floor cleaner are stored top of ice machine.
Noncritical violations: Retail food permit has expired 12/31/2021.
El Sol Mexican Restaurant
2630 Citizens Drive, Suite 21, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.
Mango's Gourmet Taco Shop - Mobile
2050 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Horchata in the small fridge was at 48 degrees, strawberry mango drink in the small fridge was at 48 degrees, tomatoes on the prep table were at 44 degrees, pico on the prep table was 44 degrees, ham under the prep table was at 43 degrees.
Noncritical violations: A bag of raw onions and tub of raw chips were being stored on the floor of the walk-in. An open bag of flour was on the floor of the dry storage area.
Mariachi's Grill & Cantina
4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1790, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Some waitresses do not wash their hands after cleaning customer dishes. One handwashing sink lacks paper towels (next to beverages/coffee area). One handwashing sink lacks soap (next to beverages/coffee area).
Noncritical violations: During the inspection it was identified that the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager as required by 2-102.12 of the rules pertaining to retail food establishment. Bulk container with salt does not have label. Ice scoops are stored with handles down. Shelves in walk-in cooler are not clean. Floor in walk-in freezer has ice accumulation. Food permit is not posted.
Mi Tienda Supermarket
1505 S. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: In walk-in refrigerator, raw chicken and sausage being stored over ready-to-eat food. Salsa does not have date marking. Nonfood grade pesticide being used.
Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Cactus salad, rice, beans, macaroni salad, jello, rice pudding and repackaged cheese do not have ingredients listed. Single-use containers in raw meat market area are not inverted. Permit is expired.
Mi Tienda Taqueria
1505 S. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: Soap not available at handwash sink. Raw eggs are stored above packaged read-to-eat food (strawberries, cheese). Rice, beans, macaroni salad, jello, arroz con leche did not have date-marking with date prepared.
Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Packaged food for customer self-service do not have the label with ingredients information: rice pudding, gelatinas, fried beans Mexican rice. Food permit is expired as of 12/31/21.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
1788 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: The sanitizer sink solution was at less than 100 ppm quat.
Noncritical violations: None
Shiloh Express
3427 S. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Facility lacks vomit/fecal cleanup procedures. Women's restroom did not have a covered waste receptacle.
TK Chinese & Thai Hot Foods
2309 Magnolia Drive, Springdale
Critical violations: Handwashing sink has food debris. Packaged raw beef stored above bottle of fry rice sauce.
Noncritical violations: During the inspection, it was identified that the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager as required by 2-102.12 of the rules pertaining to retail food establishment. Original bottle of vinegar is used to store fry rice sauce.
Wendy's
2000 S. Pleasant St., Springdale
Critical violations: Shredded cheese at 60 degrees.
Noncritical violations: None
Oct. 19
Art's Place
2530 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a hair tie on her wrist.
Cafe Rue Orleans
1150 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks a beard restraint. A service sink is not installed.
Chipotle Mexican Grill
550 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.
CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers
3484 W. Wedington Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Chemicals being stored over potatoes.
Noncritical violations: Tomatoes and lettuce prepped on Monday were not date marked.
Fayetteville Senior Center And Wellness Center
945 S. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Box fan shroud near the coffee maker area lacks cleaning.
Foghorn's
1815 N. Green Acres Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Buildup in ice chest needs cleaning. Nonfood grade pesticide being used.
Fossil Cove Brewing Company
1946 N. Birch Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: No paper towels available at handwash sink.
Noncritical violations: Hand wash sign not available at handwash sink.
Great American Cookie Company
4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1515, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks hair protection.
Holiday Inn Express
1251 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: White refrigerator lacks thermometer.
Homie Thai Food & Grill
1975 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale
Critical violations: No dates were placed on food items that are in the refrigerator.
Noncritical violations: Observed no food safety training for manager has been taken. The back wall by the three-compartment sink has a buildup of black soil.
Ivory M. Conley Head Start
1225 Wood Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: There is a plastic cup in the handwashing sink basin in the food preparation area.
Noncritical violations: None
Newk's Eatery
637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 104, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Two spray bottles with chemical product do not have a label. On-site packaged food items for customer self-service do not have label (dressing), bakery products do not have list of ingredients, salad, soup, sandwich label is not accurate, ex. chicken salad sandwich, mayonnaise is not in labeled ingredient.
Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Food employees are wearing bracelet and wristwatch. Food employee lacks beard protection.
Patrick's N Out
3608 Elm Springs Road, Springdale
Critical violations: Worker putting lettuce, etc. on the burgers with bare hands.
Noncritical violations: Observed no food safety training. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.
Supermercado Mi Hacienda
1501 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale
Critical violations: The rice in hot-holding at 111 degrees. No dates on the food products in the reach-in cooler.
Noncritical violations: The manager has not taken the food safety training for managers. Disposable gloves being stored on food products.
Wicked Wood Fired Pizza @ Foss
1946 N. Birch Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Handwash sink lacks cleaning.
Oct. 20
Del Rey Produce
1229 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: No paper towels were available at the handwashing sink.
Noncritical violations: No food safety training for managers has been taken. No hand soap was available at the handwashing sink.
E-Z Mart
1417 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Hand wash sink being used to clean utensils. The boxes of single-use cups were being stored on the floor in the back storage room.
La Chispa Del Sabor
701 N. Thompson St., Suite E, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Retail food permit expired 07/2022.
La Mangonada Restaurant
1528 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale
Critical violations: There are several food items in the walk-in cooler that lack a cover.
Noncritical violations: No food safety training for manager has been taken.
Lincoln High School - Concession
1392 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Restrooms did not have hand wash signage.
Pearl's Books-Retail
28 E. Center St., Suite 120, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No hand wash sign posted by handwash sink. Chlorine test strips not available.
Popeye's
538 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Small prep table: mayonnaise at 45 degrees, spicy mayonnaise at 44 degrees, coleslaw at 45 degrees.
Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing wristwatch. Food employees who are preparing or serving food do not have hair protection. Surfaces interior of ice machine is not clean. Current retail food permit is not posted.
See Um Smile Playhouse
297 E. Main St., Farmington
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A can with dents on the top was found.
Sonic
1321 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food being stored in walk-in freezer on floor. Permit not posted.
The 107
107 E. Emma Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Spray bottle with chemical product does not have a label.
Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Refrigerator cooler two does not have a thermometer. Food employee wearing rings and wristwatch. Retail food permit not posted.
The Hill School - Daycare
2828 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Outside garbage dumpster lid is open.
Vantage Point Of Northwest Arkansas
4253 Crossover Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Small section of painted wall finish above the food preparation area located across from the grill is flaking. Small section of wall finish above the warewashing sink needs painting.
Oct. 21
Circle K
758 W. North St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No clean up procedures for vomit/fecal release event. No hand wash signage in kitchen handwash sink. No chemical test strips available.
El Esquimal
400 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Container with raw eggs is stored above ready-to-eat food: half watermelon.
Noncritical violations: None
Greenland Football Concession
30 N. Sandy St., Greenland
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Unable to verify food protection manager certification.
Mojito's Mexican Grill
100 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 111, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Food employees are eating lunch in food prep area. Food employees do not wash their hands before return to food prep area and after eating. Small prep table next to the grill, packaged sliced cheese located below wrap raw beef. Several containers with ready-to-eat food are uncovered, walk-in coolers, prep table. Steam table rice at 90 degrees. Walk-in cooler: pico de gallo and chile verde dated 10/12. Several ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler do not have a date. Original bucket of dish detergent is used to store salt.
Noncritical violations: Employee in charge of dishwashing machine does not know how to check chemical sanitizer of the equipment. Several containers with seasonings are uncovered, food prep area. Food employees lack hair and beard protections. Food employee is wearing wristwatch and not plain ring. Prep tables in food prep area, surfaces inside are not clean of water and food debris accumulation. Several areas of floor and wall are not clean, grease, food debris, under, behind equipment.
New School Day Care
2514 New School Place, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Buildup in ice chest. Permit expired as of 6/30/2022.
Taqueria Michoacan
1975 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale
Critical violations: Several items in hot holding at 115 degrees, meats in sauce.
Noncritical violations: No food safety training for managers has been taken.
The New School
2514 New School Place, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: In dry storage area, a cork board was hung up behind food shelves.
Trailside Beards & Blonde
1881 N. Pluto Drive, Suite A, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Signage for handwash sink is missing.
Oct. 22
Arsaga's Pushcart
Fayetteville Farmer's Market, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A coffee urn was lacking a lid.
Club Rush Hookah And Cigar Lounge
550B W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 04/2022.
Green Room
326 N. West Ave., Suite 16, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Dish washing machine chlorine sanitizer concentration is 0 ppm.
Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 04/2022.
VIP Club
326 N. West Ave., Suite 6, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: System shows that retail food permit is expired.
West End
339 West Ave., Suite 3, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Two spray bottles with chemical sanitizer do not have a label.
Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 06/30/22.
White River Creamery Pushcart
1170 Arkansas 16 South, Elkins
Critical violations: Mozzarella in display case was at 48 degrees.
Noncritical violations: Facility could not produce certified food manager certificate.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
Oct. 17 -- Walmart Neighborhood Market - Store, 1375 Market Square Drive, Springdale
Oct. 18 -- Catfish Hole, 4127 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville; China Cafe, 2630 E. Citizens Drive, Suite 16, Fayetteville; Shiloh Christian School - Football Concession 1, 1707 Johnson Road, Springdale; Shiloh Christian Schools, 1707 Johnson Road, Springdale; Stone Mill Bread & Cafe, 4105 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Stone Mill Food Truck, 2600 N. Gregg Ave., Fayetteville; Sushiboi, 1780 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville; Taco Bell, 1878 Crossover Road, Fayetteville
Oct. 19 -- Homewood Suites, 1305 N. Palak Drive, Fayetteville
Oct. 20 -- McDonald's, 207 W. Main St., Farmington; The Hill School Elementary, 2828 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville; Willis Shaw Elementary, 4337 Grimsley Road, Springdale
Oct. 21 -- Southern Sweet Gals, 10610 N. Whitehouse Road, Fayetteville; West Fork Activity Center - Concession, 287 School Ave., West Fork
Oct. 22 -- Z330, 330 N. West Ave., Fayetteville