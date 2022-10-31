West Memphis woman dead after shooting on Saturday, police say

A woman is dead after she was shot in West Memphis Saturday night, authorities said.

Donna Christley, 55, of West Memphis was found with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of WIlson Road just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, police said.

Medical personnel were called to the scene but Christley died from her injuries, according to a Facebook post from the West Memphis Police Department.

Police are looking for 25-year-old Lorenzo Allen of Memphis in relation to the homicide, the post said.

Allen is wanted for capital murder, terroristic act and five counts of aggravated assault, police said.

West Memphis Deputy Chief Brent Bradley released a statement on Facebook on Monday about this homicide adding to the violence against women in the city.

Bradley said that in October, three women have died due to acts of senseless violence, two of which where domestic cases.

“We can provide our officers with all the training in the world, but we cannot teach home training. Parents, respect for human life starts with you. You need to explain to your children and loved ones the value of human life and the consequences for taking one. I want Mr. Darrin Christley and family to know that we will work diligently until Lorenzo Allen is brought to Justice,” Bradley wrote.

The West Memphis Police Department has asked that anyone with information about the whereabouts of Allen contact the department at (870) 735-1210.