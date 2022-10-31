Win over Auburn lifts Razorbacks

AUBURN, Ala. --The Arkansas Razorbacks' first victory at Auburn in 10 years has their season moving in the right direction again.

After a 3-0 start with victories over Cincinnati, South Carolina and Missouri State and rising to No. 10 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, the University of Arkansas lost three in a row to Texas A&M, Alabama and Mississippi State.

The Razorbacks (5-3, 2-3 SEC) rebounded from their losing streak to win at Brigham Young 52-35 on Oct. 15 and at Auburn 41-27 last Saturday after an open date.

It was the first time Arkansas had won at Auburn since 2012 when the Razorbacks beat the Tigers 24-7.

"We're so excited to win on the road," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "It doesn't matter where you go, it's hard to win on the road. I'm really proud of our kids, how they competed."

The Razorbacks are hoping for a strong finish, as they had last season when they won five of their last six games -- capped by a 24-10 victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl -- to go 9-4.

Arkansas started 3-0 last season and rose to No. 8 in the AP pool before suffering through a three-game losing streak.

"We've all bought into the process just knowing we need to go on this run," quarterback KJ Jefferson said. "Write our own story and keep moving forward. Keep this program on track."

Mississippi State beat Arkansas 40-17 on Oct. 8 with Jefferson missing the game after taking a hit to the head the previous week against Alabama.

Malik Hornsby filled in admirably for Jefferson -- passing for 234 yards and rushing for 114 -- but he also threw two interceptions and Arkansas was 1 of 3 on scoring opportunities in the red zone.

The Razorbacks didn't get a takeaway as they dropped several potential interceptions and allowed 568 yards.

Special teams struggled with Jake Bates' opening kickoff going out of bounds and the second half kickoff being botched by A.J. Green, who was tackled at the Arkansas 1.

Arkansas also had 10 penalties for 84 yards.

"I mean, the Mississippi State game was like a perfect storm, and obviously there's going to be some overreactions and whatnot if you don't play well," senior linebacker Bumper Pool said. "We played well leading up to that point, just let one slip from us.

"But yeah, coming back [with] two road wins is very, very big."

Pittman said after the Mississippi State game he was confident the Razorbacks would be "just fine" and respond in a positive way.

"Knowing that we didn't play our best game against Mississippi State, you just can't let that translate over to later in the season," safety Simeon Blair said. "You've got to take that for what it was. Then you've got to play the next game.

"We have our motto of being 1-0 each and every week. So we're just focusing on one week at a time."

Special teams, offense and defense worked together to open the second half after Auburn got a field goal from Anders Carlson with three seconds left in the second quarter to cut Arkansas' lead to 17-13.

Landon Jackson and Isaiah Nichols blocked a 52-yard field goal attempt by Carlson on Auburn's first possession of the third quarter after Jordan Domineck sacked quarterback Robby Ashford for a 7-yard loss.

Arkansas' offense responded with a 64-yard touchdown drive capped by Jefferson's touchdown pass to Jaden Haselwood.

The defense forced an Auburn punt and the offense went 94 yards for a touchdown fueled by Rocket Sanders' 76-yard run.

After another Auburn punt, the Razorbacks went 84 yards for a touchdown to push their lead to 38-13 early in the fourth quarter.

Arkansas' last two touchdowns were on 2-yard runs by freshman Rashod Dubinon.

"I thought our defense got more stops than they had in the past, and our offense finally got going," Pittman said. "We were able to have a comfortable win."

After playing three consecutive road games, the Razorbacks get three in a row at home -- but against ranked teams that are a combined 21-5.

Liberty (7-1), which had an open date but moved into The Associated Press poll on Sunday at No. 23, visits Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday.

The Razorbacks resume SEC play against No. 15 LSU (6-2) and No. 11 Ole Miss (8-1) before closing the regular season at Missouri (4-4), which won at then-No. 25 South Carolina 23-10 to drop the Gamecocks out of the AP poll.

"That doesn't mean you're going to win all of them, but you've got a better chance at home than you do on the road," Pittman said of the upcoming schedule. "So we're really excited to be back home."

The Liberty game will be Arkansas' first home appearance since Oct. 1 when Alabama beat the Razorbacks 49-26. It also is Arkansas' homecoming game.

"Our fans will be rocking that place," Pittman said. "We have an opportunity to have a great week and [winning] would give us an opportunity to get bowl eligible and that's a big, big deal.

"Then as the year keeps going on, it depends on what bowl you get to go to, but at least you're eligible if we can be good enough to beat a really fine Liberty team."