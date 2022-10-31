With deadline looming, Fayetteville council needs to make decision on short-term rental regulations





FAYETTEVILLE -- Planning staff are asking the City Council to extend Fayetteville's regulations on short-term rentals for at least six months so they can explore potential changes.

The city's ordinance regulating short-term rentals is set to expire Dec. 20. The City Council will discuss for a third time Tuesday some proposed changes to the ordinance, specifically dealing with its sunset clause and permits from the Planning Commission.

The latest the council could decide to extend the deadline would be its Nov. 15 meeting, unless it also approved an emergency clause for an extension to take immediate effect.

The City Council adopted regulations for short-term rentals in April 2021. City code describes them as properties rented out to tenants for fewer than 30 days. The city classifies the rentals as either Type I or II.

Type I rentals have a full-time occupant on the premises with a room rented out. Type II rentals have guests most of the year without a full-time occupant.

Owners of short-term rentals must get a business license and building safety inspection to operate legally in the city. Type II rental owners have to take the additional step of getting a conditional use permit from the Planning Commission.

Since late July, the commission has reviewed 43 such permits and approved all but five of them over the course of seven meetings. The most permit applications that came at one time was Sept. 26, when the commission reviewed a dozen of them.

The proposed changes would eliminate the requirement for the Planning Commission to review permit applications for Type II rentals. Instead, planning staff would review the permit applications, freeing time up for the commission. That's the way the city handled permit applications until July, when it granted property owners a "grace period" in which short-term rental property owners could get a conditional use permit from staff, rather than having to go before the commission for a hearing.

A second change would lift the sunset provision from the ordinance. If left to expire, short-term rentals without a business license would be illegal, like they were before the council adopted regulations.

Planning staff will suggest the council consider different changes to the ordinance, Jonathan Curth, the city's development services director, said during the council's agenda-setting session last week.

Planning staff will ask the council to consider extending the deadline for the ordinance for six months to June 20. In the meantime, staff will look into hiring a third-party consultant to oversee short-term rental applications for the city.

The consultant could handle ensuring property owners get the required business license and building inspection or help enforce the ordinance, Curth said. The idea is to present the council a comparison of the time and money the city's own staff spends processing short-term rental applications and compare that to what a consultant might charge to do the work, he said.

Some council members suggested charging property owners more in fees to offset the cost of staff time spent processing the applications. Right now, a conditional use permit costs a one-time fee of $100. Home-based business license fees vary from $15 to $30 depending on what month the application is submitted, and there is a $20 building inspection fee.

As far as conditional use permits, staff will recommend Tuesday the council only require short-term rental owners in residential zoned areas to have a hearing before the Planning Commission. But for properties in commercial or mixed-use zoning districts, owners could bypass the Planning Commission and get a business license and conditional use permits from staff.

Sarah Sparkman, chairwoman of the Planning Commission, said she thinks the city can come up with a better way to handle short-term rentals other than asking neighbors and applicants to sit through hours-long meetings. She identified common threads in the feedback the commission has received from residents concerning short-term rentals in their neighborhoods, such as parking, navigating narrow roads and the number allowed in a certain area.

"When we see the same concerns repeatedly, we should look at addressing those in ordinance to streamline the process instead of asking for people to make the same arguments to us week after week," Sparkman said.

So far, the city has issued 89 Type I business licenses and 364 licenses for Type II rentals, totaling 453. According to short-term rental data aggregate website AirDNA, there could be as many as 700 to 800 short-term rentals operating within the city or just outside the city. That means 250 to 350 or so could be operating illegally, many of which would need to get a permit from the Planning Commission.

Robin Devine and her neighbors in the Parksdale community south of 15th Street recently had a short-term rental application denied by the Planning Commission in their neighborhood. She told the council during its Oct. 18 meeting having a hearing before the commission provides residents an opportunity to voice opposition on an issue that affects them. She also suggested the city hire outside help if the workload is too much.

"I feel like we've created this huge quagmire of 300 people without a business license," Devine said. "The more we let people get in easier, the bigger that quagmire is going to be and the harder it is going to be to create oversight."

The city has received five complaints about short-term rentals, with two violation letters sent.

Logan Humphrey, owner of Cohobnb, a local company managing several short-term rentals in the region, encouraged the City Council during its Oct. 4 meeting to do away with the requirement for short-term rental owners to have a hearing before the Planning Commission to get a permit. The city has issued few violations, received few complaints from neighbors and runs the risk of rubberstamping permits at commission meetings, he said.

The ordinance already limits the number of short-term rentals to no more than 2% of all dwelling units in the city, which should be sufficient, Humphrey said.

"It seems like there's not much of a problem," he said. "There are a lot of potential problems being mentioned, but not a lot of formal complaints that are valid."

