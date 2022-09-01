4 suspects charged in fireworks assault

TEXARKANA — Criminal charges have been filed against suspects in a fireworks assault on July 4 that injured two people, including a police officer.

Anthony Biddle, 25; Gary Le’Shawn Carson, 26; and Irijah C. Price, 21, each face eight counts of aggravated assault, one count of second-degree battery, one count of terroristic act and one count of criminal mischief, according to Miller County court documents.

There is also an arrest warrant for Tavre Terrell Green, 19, in connection to the incident.

Several juveniles were also arrested in the incident.

The incident occurred on Independence Day in the 1800 block of Washington Street after officers were dispatched to provide medical assistance to a person injured by fireworks, according to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

Upon arriving at the scene, police discerned they could meet resistance from young adults in the area with fireworks. Officers gathered before proceeding to the location to render medical aid to the injured person, while a growing crowd of juveniles and young adults started setting off high-explosive fireworks.

As police were ordered by supervisors to exit the area in their patrol cars, an artillery-type explosive was launched and landed near an officer’s right leg. The explosion injured the officer and slightly hurt other officers nearby, according to TAPD.

The officer who sustained the leg injury was treated at Wadley Regional Medical Center.

The defendants “knowingly and under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life … engaged in conduct that created substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person,” according to court documents.

Aggravated assault is punishable by imprisonment in the Arkansas Department of Correction for a term of not more than six years or a fine not exceeding $10,000 or both such fine and imprisonment, according to documents.