ADP reports 132,000 new jobs in August

U.S. companies added jobs at a relatively sluggish pace in August, according to a revamped private report that suggests hiring is downshifting in an economy buffeted by high inflation and rising interest rates.

Businesses' payrolls rose by 132,000 employees in August after a nearly 270,000 gain in July, according to newly compiled data from ADP Research Institute in collaboration with Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

"Our data suggest a shift toward a more conservative pace of hiring, possibly as companies try to decipher the economy's conflicting signals," Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, said in a statement. "We could be at an inflection point, from super-charged job gains to something more normal."

The Labor Departments's monthly jobs report, which will be released Friday, is expected to show U.S. private payrolls climbing by about 300,000 employees in August, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Its July jobs report showed the U.S. adding 528,000 employees, well ahead of analysts' expectations.

The unemployment rate is forecast to hold at 3.5%, matching a 50-year low.

The revamped figures from ADP and Stanford, which are based on payroll transactions of more than 25 million U.S. employees, offer a supplementary view of labor market conditions ahead of the government's monthly jobs report.

Economists will likely take the private data into account, along with a slew of other labor market indicators, when determining to what extent the Federal Reserve's rapid pace of monetary tightening is impacting the health of the broader jobs market.

Payrolls gains in the ADP-Stanford report were concentrated in leisure and hospitality, trade, transportation, utilities, and construction. Employers cut jobs in finance, information, business services, education and health services.

The report also includes fresh insights into wage growth. Those who changed jobs experienced a 16.1% pay increase from August 2021, more than twice the 7.6% gain for those who stayed at their job.

In June, ADP announced that it would be teaming up with Stanford Digital Economy Lab to retool the report's methodology to "provide a more robust, high-frequency view of the labor market and trajectory of economic growth." The report has been on pause since May.