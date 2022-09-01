All about accountability





"But Hillary's emails."

That's become a standard caustic liberal Democratic refrain to spoof or disparage Republicans' unwillingness to face up to Donald Trump's disgraces.

It is a shot at the prevailing "whataboutism" of our political era, which demands nothing of oneself, but instead asks, "Yeah, well, what about him (or her)?"

It exploits partisan disdain rather than adheres to principles of one's own accountability.

And it's literally what Republicans are asking verbatim right now rather than a question more to the basic and relevant point: Why would Trump abscond from the White House with classified documents, surrender only some of them when the National Archives asked for all of them, then so strenuously balk at requests for the rest of the documents that the meek and apolitical National Archives asked for help from the Justice Department, which ended up getting a search warrant from a judge and confiscating more classified documents from Trump's home?

Let's all join voices now in the stock Republican answer to that question. Say with me now, "But Hillary's emails."

It does not exonerate Trump that, eight years ago, Hillary Clinton skidded clear of prosecution on something she might have been charged with but which was otherwise significantly different from his transgression.

And we should not spare Trump prosecution on the basis that Lindsey Graham professes to fear, or hope, that there will be "riots in the streets" if Trump is charged after that Hillary "debacle."

That debacle was a federal determination not to charge her because of a lack of criminal intent.

If this country is past the point of being able or even willing to differentiate under the law between the facts of improper actions by its leading politicians, or being able or even willing to charge one with a crime after saying the other didn't quite warrant one, then we confront not only political dysfunction, but rule-of-law dysfunction, indeed basic American dysfunction.

What we need is clear information and fair judgment.

Hillary skated on prosecution for having State Department business diverted to emails on her home server and on a few of those documents being privileged or classified. The FBI director at the time, James Comey, took it on himself to say that what she did was irregular, sloppy and arrogant (as it was, and as Hillary often could be with a bunker mentality we can perhaps understand).

But he explained that the classified information wasn't clearly identified as such and, in fact, Hillary's correspondents often would excuse themselves from personal emailing with her, or to her, and switch to the secure State Department server because of the sensitivity of subject matter.

And Hillary eventually turned over all her devices for FBI checking.

Comey said that, yes, there's indictable behavior in Clinton's case, but you don't always charge all indictable behavior. He said this was an unintended situation, meaning the inclusion of classified information. And it came to no harm.

Trump's fate rests also on intent and harm, at least to the extent that his intent can be determined and harm can be demonstrated.

If there is no discernible harm to the country found in exhaustive probing of why he took the documents and what he did with them and who saw them or might have, then the disposition of Hillary's situation could be applied to his.

If Trump took and then clung to the documents simply because of his infantile brattiness that is hardly at issue--he said they were his personal documents because he was president and that he could classify or declassify whatever he pleased and Hillary and Obama did the same thing, which they didn't--then the national interest would hardly be served by putting us through an indictment and prosecution.

We need more facts, in time, and fewer black marks over facts, in time.

By talking in a critical revelatory way about Clinton without indicting her, and doing so in campaign season, Comey may have sentenced Hillary to her worst prison--Chappaqua.

If Trump's purposes are found by evidence to be harmful to the national interest, then you indict him and gird yourself for Lindsey Graham's riots. If the documents sat in a closet merely because Trump's ego wanted them in that closet, and otherwise pointlessly, then you have a greater need for two dispositions other than indictment and prosecution.

One would be to try to talk Trump into mental-health counseling.

The other would be to sentence him effectively to his most feared prison of all--inattention, which would result from an inability to win the Republican presidential nomination, leading to rallies people don't attend.

When you get down to it, it's less important that Trump be in jail than that he become irrelevant.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame.








