APT costumer Ilia Rivera walks against Alzheimer’s

Irma Collazo Caban couldn't tell you about what her daughter does in Northwest Arkansas -- even though she is in the audience at Arkansas Public Theatre whenever she's in town. But she does always ask about the APT "costume lady's" husband and daughters by name -- and that's a small blessing that almost certainly won't last.

"Even though her mind is slowly fading away, she always recognizes me," says Ilia Rivera of Bentonville. "She confuses most everyone else."

Caban has visited her daughter many times since Rivera, husband Miguel Segarra; and daughters Michelle and Melissa moved to Northwest Arkansas in 2018. Segarra is a director in distribution with Tyson Foods; Michelle has a BA in game design with a concentration in game art and currently works at Outdoor Cap in Bentonville as a product designer; and Melissa has a BSN from Loyola University and is a registered nurse in Chicago.

At 87, Caban's home is still in her native Puerto Rico, but Rivera will be raising awareness and funds in honor of her mother here in Northwest Arkansas this month. The Northwest Arkansas Walk to End Alzheimer's is Sept. 17, and Rivera is on the steering committee, busy signing up teams and reaching out through the theater community that is her home away from home.

"APT has donated a season membership for two seats at our cabaret sale tables," says Lisa Turpin, operations manager for the theater. "That has a value of $568. We made it where she could auction or raffle it off to raise money for the walk and are trying to help her spread the word on social media. Hopefully we will have a walking team this year as we did a couple years ago.

"Me, personally, I reach out to friends and family for funds that we pool together," Turpin adds. "I too have been affected by Alzheimer's in my own family three times. It's really hard watching my friend Ilia going through this with her mom that she just adores."

Born Into Theater

Rivera was born performing, she says with a laugh, but her current role in the theater comes directly from her mother.

"I've been told that one of my first baby babbles was my own version of the theme song of a TV show my family watched," Rivera says. "I have loved performing ever since, [but] my last full musicals were in college. I have a degree in communications from Universidad del Sagrado Corazón in Puerto Rico."

Her mother, a secretary by profession, enjoyed sewing as a hobby, Rivera explains.

"Whenever there was a school activity, she would make whatever costumes I needed. The teachers didn't ask if I could participate, they would just send home a packet with what I needed to wear and what I needed to learn -- song, poem, script. They knew she would make it happen!

"Once I became pregnant with my first child, I bought my first 'real' sewing machine and, with Mom's help, I started making blankets and tiny shirts for the baby," Rivera continues the story. "When she was old enough to go to school and started being asked to be in the programs, I immediately knew this was the time for me to follow on my mom's example -- and that's how my costuming really began!"

Before Rivera and her family moved to Northwest Arkansas from Chicago, "one of the first things I did was Google the theater scene," she says.

"I had at that time been doing costuming for both community theater and junior high and high school theater for 10 years," she explains. "Theater was an integral part of my life. I went to see the summer show 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' [at APT] and was pleasantly impressed. I knew this was the company I wanted to join.

"Thankfully," Rivera says, "a local friend had a professional relationship with Kathy McClure and that got me an interview with Ed," the company's artistic director. "At the moment, their costumes designer position had just become vacant, so perfect timing. I was then tasked to costume the world premiere play 'Things to Do in Munich' -- a baptism by fire! I have been working as a volunteer costumer ever since. I also assist the front of the house during the performances. Just as The Limelight Theatre Company in Oswego, Ill., was pivotal in our transition into life in the Chicago area, APT helped me build community in Northwest Arkansas almost instantly. APT has become my second family!"

It's no surprise then that APT has welcomed Rivera's mother as one of their own and will be joining in her efforts for the Alzheimer's Walk.

"The love Ilia shows for the care of her mother is how she approaches designing costumes and volunteering at APT. She does everything with love. And she is therefore loved by APT," says Ed McClure, one of the company's founders.

"I could probably write a full story about Ilia and all she does for APT, because there are so many things," adds Turpin.

Mom's Diagnosis

Rivera's mother was officially diagnosed with "vascular dementia,"part of the Alzheimer's family, a few years back, she says.

"Though she lives in Puerto Rico, I would bring her home with me at least once a year for an extended stay," Rivera explains. "It was on one of those stays that I noticed her behavioral changes and prompted my oldest sister to get her checked upon her return. It has been very hard for my siblings to accept the fact that our once smart, agile, rock of a mother had started to change. It has taken years for them to accept it. For me, as the youngest one, I was the one that physically lived with her for the longest time, so I immediately recognized the changes.

"For as long as possible, I kept bringing her for her annual extended trips to spend time with her and give my sister Marisa a well-deserved break," she goes on. "Our mom still lived by herself at her house, but my sister attended to all her needs. By 2020, I had started to notice changes in her memory and other behaviors, so one of my brothers, who was on vacation in Puerto Rico, brought Mom to me with the plan of me taking her back in a month. We didn't feel safe having her travel on her own anymore.

"And then Covid hit. She ended up staying for five months, until a window for travel opened and I was able to take her back for her doctors' appointments, etc. It was during those five months that I was able to observe her and notice the progression of her symptoms. When she went back, my sister took her to a specialist who presented the diagnosis. She has since moved permanently to my sister's house where we had a suite built for Mom to live comfortably."

In another "unexpected turn of events," Caban spent another three months in Northwest Arkansas while Marisa was recovering from a fall.

"She loved going to see the APT shows whenever she was here and Theater Manager (now Director of Operations) Lisa Turpin always made her feel at home, even though she couldn't remember the plot the next day."

Ending Alzheimer's

Between 2000-2019, the number of Americans living with Alzheimer's has more than doubled, says Carly Dethlefs, director of the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Arkansas, for a total now of more than 6 million.

"There are nearly 60,000 Arkansans currently battling this disease, and nearly 93,000 unpaid caregivers providing care for their loved ones. Alzheimer's disease kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined."

That's the bad news. But Dethlefs says "it's an exciting time in the evolution of Alzheimer's and dementia research. Research now is comprised of focus on prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment. Last year, the Alzheimer's Association made its largest investment ever in research. There are currently more than $300 million active in 920-plus research projects in 45 countries spanning six continents.

"The Alzheimer's Association was founded in 1980 by a group of family caregivers and individuals who recognized the need for an organization that would unite caregivers, provide support to those facing Alzheimer's and advance research into the disease," Dethlefs explains. The Arkansas Chapter dates back to the early 2000s and serves the entire state, but the the Northwest Arkansas Walk to End Alzheimer's is currently the largest of five in Arkansas and is expected to raise $140,000. That funding, Dethlefs says, "allows us to provide 24/7 care and support as well as advance research efforts towards methods of prevention, treatment and, ultimately, a cure."

Like many people involved in the walk, Dethlefs has her own connection to the disease; she lost her grandfather to Alzheimer's. Maria Fairchild, chairwoman of the 2022 Northwest Arkansas Walk to End Alzheimer's, also walks in honor of a family member, her mother, Annie, who died at 65 from early onset Alzheimer's complications.

"There are a lot of misconceptions and lack of education regarding this disease," Rivera says. "Though often deemed an 'old age disease,' people in their 40s and 50s are losing the battle to it! It doesn't only affect the patient, but it takes a toll on caregivers as well. No one wants to see their loved one slowly -- and sometimes very quickly -- disappear and become a shadow of what they once were.

"Research, education, treatment and caregiver support are essential tools, and the Alzheimer's Association is at the forefront!"

Ilia Rivera is the volunteer costumer for Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers, and “as if that was not enough, we sort of created a role for her as volunteer coordinator because she is great at it,” says the company’s operations manager, Lisa Turpin. In turn, APT is supporting Rivera’s efforts to raise money and awareness of Alzheimer’s, which has seriously affected her mother. (Courtesy Photo)



Rivera was an actress herself growing up the youngest of five siblings in Ponce, Puerto Rico. Her mother loved to sew and made costumes for Rivera’s shows — a tradition Rivera now carries on as costumer for Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. (Courtesy Photo)



Ilia Rivera’s mother, Irma Collazo Caban, is a frequent and welcome guest in Northwest Arkansas, although she remembers less and less about her visits. (Courtesy Photo)

