The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Aug. 31, 2022

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-21-349. Richard G. Gawenis v. Zelda Walls Living Trust, from Van Buren County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-21-632. Calvin Stanley v. State of Arkansas, from Union County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Gladwin and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-21-450. Joseph Fenwick v. Marcia Clark, as Executrix of the Estate of Dorothy J. Fenwick, Deceased, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Abramson and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-22-35. Michelle Baltzell v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-22-93. Carla Johnson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eighth Division. Affirmed. Barrett and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

E-21-548. Marlon Broom v. Director, Arkansas Department of Commerce, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-21-420. Sasha Jolene Schreibvogel v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-21-578. Pedro Velazquez v. State of Arkansas, from Yell County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-22-88. Chasity Dollins v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Greene County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-21-471. Samuel T. McKaig v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-21-284. Lonoke County, Arkansas, Through the Lonoke County Court and the County Judge of Lonoke County, Individually and Together v. Larry Nipper and Kathryn Nipper, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded; dismissed as moot in part. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.