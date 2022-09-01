Arkansas legislators endorse $39M in federal funds for 8 building projects

An Arkansas state panel on Wednesday endorsed proposals to use about $39 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds for eight building projects, including seven at colleges and universities in Arkansas.

The proposed higher education building projects would be at Arkansas Tech University, Black River Technical College, Northwest Technical Institute, Philander Smith College, Southeast Arkansas College, the University of Arkansas at Monticello and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Arkansas' American Rescue Plan steering committee, appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in May 2021 to recommend the best uses of $1.57 billion in federal American Rescue Plan State Fiscal Recovery Funds and $158 million in Capital Projects Funds, advanced these proposals.

The largest building project request among the eight proposals advanced Wednesday is a $9.59 million proposal from Women & Children First, a nonprofit that serves victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking.

Women & Children First proposes to construct a $9.59 million Family Peace Center building that will be a multi-purpose community center, according to an executive summary of the proposal. The group currently has 54 beds in its emergency shelter in Little Rock and houses the statewide domestic violence 24-hour hotline.

The group wants to construct a new emergency shelter of 90 beds that also houses other support agencies and programs to allow participants to travel to one location for needed services. The new building would be located on property in southwest Little Rock leased from the city of Little Rock under a 99-year lease agreement, said Andy Babbitt, assistant accounting administrator at the state Department of Finance and Administration.

The steering committee endorsed the University of Arkansas at Monticello's request for $6 million in American Rescue Plan funds to upgrade the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in its Science Center.

UAM's Science Center was constructed in the 1960s and has not received significant upgrades since it opened, according to an executive summary of the request. Due to serving many general education courses, the large class sizes and the lack of air circulation, the facility is more conducive to the viral spread of covid-19.

The steering committee advanced Black River Technical College's request for $4.62 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds for the construction of a short-term housing and training facility.

The facility would provide housing for students and faculty during the accelerated training programs and for the technical college's Law Enforcement Training Academy's 13-week program, an executive summary for the proposal states. It also would serve as a regional response center and emergency response center during disasters, and serve as an overflow hospital during emergencies while addressing these critical needs of rural Northeast Arkansas, according to an executive summary of this proposal.

Philander Smith College's request for $5 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds won the endorsement of the steering committee.

The Dr. Jocelyn Elders School of Allied and Public Health would be a multi-purpose community resource facility with the aim of creating a certified nursing assistant and licensed practical nurse program, expansion of the Elders community health clinic and expansion of the college's food pantry, an executive summary of the proposal states.

Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, thanked the steering committee for supporting Philander Smith College's request for the federal funds. There is a critical shortage of minority nurses and "I know this will be huge help to the communities we serve," she said.

The steering committee advanced Northwest Technical Institute Education Foundation's request for $5 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help in the construction of a 50,000-square-foot allied health facility on the institute's campus in Springdale.

The facility would accommodate the licensed practical nursing program, a surgical technologist program, a certified nursing assistant program, sterile processing and additional allied health programs being considered for future enrollment, according to an executive summary of the proposal.

Arkansas Tech University's request for $3.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to remodel Morton Hall cleared the steering committee.

Morton Hall is located next to Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center in addition to several other health care providers.

Babbitt said the project consists of heavy demolition and renovation to expand the under-roof space for growth of nursing programs.

The steering committee advanced Southeast Arkansas College's request for $3 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to help construct an approximately $14 million student and community center.

The proposed facility would provide job training and development, education services, health care monitoring and related services and emergency services during a publicly declared emergency, according to an executive summary of the proposal.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's request for $3 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds for a student engagement center cleared the steering committee.

The multi-purpose center would combine access to health care, technology, academic support, career planning support and recreation to meet the needs of today's students and the state, and it is critical that UAPB construct a new student center to replace the current facility constructed in 1951, an executive summary of the proposal states.

Babbitt told the steering committee National Park College's request for $6 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to construct a multi-purpose campus community center has been withdrawn and will be revised.

He said some other higher education institutions' requests for American Rescue Funds are currently under review.

Afterward, state Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin said other college and university proposals under review include a $7.2 million proposal from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, a proposal for $2.675 million from UAMS, a proposal for $3.1 million from the University of Arkansas at Monticello, and a proposal for $1.5 million from the University of Central Arkansas.