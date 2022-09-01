Sections
Arkansas Travelers 16, Midland RockHounds 11

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:21 a.m.

A combined 15 runs were scored in the ninth inning Wednesday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas as the Arkansas Travelers managed to edge the Midland RockHounds.

Bryce Miller started for the Travs and gave up 2 runs on 4 hits over 5 innings, keeping the game tied at 2-2 through six innings.

Then a slugfest broke out, with the Travs scoring four times in the seventh, twice more in the eighth and eight runs in the ninth. Zach DeLoach finished 4 of 5 with 2 runs and 7 RBI with a three-run home run. Joe Rizzo, hitting one spot ahead, went 5 of 6 with 3 runs and an RBI.

