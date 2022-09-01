Chinese firms picked for U.S. audits

U.S. regulators have picked Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and NetEase Inc. for the first batch of financial inspections after a deal with China to end the decades-long impasse over access to audit papers of Chinese firms listed in New York.

Other firms selected include Baidu Inc., JD.com Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc., according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter. The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board has requested to review materials from the latest financial year. The list of companies remains subject to change.

A spokesperson for the oversight board said that the watchdog does not comment on the inspections.

The review, planned to take place next month in Hong Kong, comes after a breakthrough deal last week in granting U.S. inspectors access to background audit paperwork of Chinese stocks. The dispute had heated up in 2020 after the U.S. set a deadline to kick out firms whose work papers can't be inspected, removing them from American stock exchanges.

The agreement was seen as a significant step forward, but conflicting messages have cast doubt on how it will be implemented.

While the U.S. oversight board said it holds sole discretion to select firms, audit engagements and potential violations, Chinese regulators said any access to companies and working papers would be done with Chinese participation and assistance.

Logistical uncertainties also remain, including how to physically transfer the working papers to Hong Kong for the U.S. to review, according to Loretta Fong, the president of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

"The industry is still exploring different possibilities to make it happen," Fong said.

Hong Kong's own audit watchdog, the Financial Reporting Council, gained the right to audit working papers in 2019, but the deal restricted the council from transferring documents or information to other regulators.

Baidu and JD representatives declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News, while Alibaba and NetEase spokespeople didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Yum China also didn't immediately respond.

The first cohort of companies are among the largest and most actively traded Chinese firms listed in U.S. stock exchanges, all of which have employed global auditors.

Unlike multiple state-owned firms that are voluntarily exiting New York exchanges, the selected Chinese companies are also privately controlled firms with powerful American investors.

While most working papers are stored electronically, audit firms are now debating how to transfer files to Hong Kong from mainland databases.

Some are exploring mailing them on CDs, while another option would be to unlock the Chinese cloud for access in Hong Kong, according to four partners at the so-called Big Four accounting firms -- PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Deloitte LLP, Ernst & Young LLP and KPMG LLP -- who asked not to be named discussing a private matter.

Still, auditors expected some documents would need to be presented in their physical form, the partners said.

The audit firms are summoning relevant staff to Hong Kong and preparing top management, IT and internal control teams to greet the inspection team.

Partners responsible for the companies being inspected are canceling leave, the partners said.

China had been reluctant to share audit papers in part because of national security concerns. But given the current practice already dictates auditors not to include anything with national secret implications in the working papers, the risk of exposing such secrets to U.S. inspectors is minimal, the partners said.

A Deloitte spokesperson said the firm doesn't comment on clients or on any specific company's matters. Ernst & Young and KPMG didn't immediately respond to emailed requests for comment. A PricewaterhouseCoopers spokesperson said the firm was unable to comment on client matters.

Information for this article was contributed by Daniela Wei, Lisa Du, Jane Zhang and Lydia Beyoud of Bloomberg News.