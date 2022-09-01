City director gives update on projects

While several public works projects are underway or near completion, other projects are being scrapped because of lack of funding.

During Tuesday's Economic and Community Development meeting, director Larry Matthews presented several updates to the commission, which is chaired by Pine Bluff Council Member Glen Brown Sr.

"As you know some of these projects are slow moving and take some time," said Matthews.

One project, that began in 2013 will no longer be feasible to fund, according to Matthews, who said the project stayed on the table too long. The West 13th Street Drainage project was projected to cost around $800,000 when it was first presented, he said. With only $400,000 in grant money and bids coming in at $1.6 million, Matthews said the project was closed out and deemed not feasible.

The oversight of the project was the Arkansas Department of Transportation, and Matthews said he had asked the department to be able to use the funds for another project and is currently awaiting a response.

"We anticipated the project to cost about $800,000 when we got the money in 2013 but time has passed," said Matthews.

Another project that came in over budget was the First Ward Homeless Center, better known as the Opportunity House. The contract had been signed with Woods Architectural Group of Little Rock and involves renovating the old First Ward School.

"We bidded the projects last week and the bids came in way over budget," said Matthews.

According to constructionjournal.com, construction was expected to start in September 2022.

"The architect now is reducing the scope of work and revising the plans so that we can get the project down under budget," said Matthews.

In regards to the Main Street Streetscape, Phase 2 plans are being finalized with the railroad. The railroad offered to replace the signal lights on Main Street at no cost to the city.

"It is my understanding all the designs have been completed and have been submitted to the railroad for their final review," said Matthews. "The reason the railroad is involved is they are replacing [the] crossing at Fourth and Main."

Matthews is expecting the project to go to bid at the end of September.

Several of the public works projects are being worked on in collaboration with the Pine Bluff Street Department, such as the 28th Avenue overpass and drainage project.

The Harding Drain Project is currently on hold until a decision is made on how it will be funded. The designs and plans are completed and approval was received from the Corp of Engineers. Permits for the project have also been approved.

Matthews said he is waiting to see if the funding received from the federal government in regards to flooding in Pine Bluff will cover the expense.

As of right now, the sewer projects throughout the city are Matthews' main priority.

Easements are currently being acquired so the sewer projects can move forward. The University Drive project easements are owned by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and approval will have come from the UA System Board of Trustees.

"As soon as we get those back we will be ready to go to bid," said Matthews, who added that the board is to meet in mid-September.

Officials are also working to acquire easements for the Coleman School Safe to School Project. The project will create a safe route to school for those who choose to walk or bike. Plans for the project were completed and approved by the ARDOT in February but acquiring the easements has put a delay on completing the project.

"We have sent several letters," said Matthews, who added that there has been ample time given to respond. "Individuals who don't respond will be sent to the city attorney's office for imminent domain so they can move forward with the project."

The sidewalk project will begin on South Grant Street, between West Sixth and 13th avenues.

Matthew said the agency also plans to roll out a beautification program that will revitalize homes near Pine Bluff High School on 11th Avenue.

According to Matthews, there are about six homes in need of painting.

"We have a program within HUD guidelines that we can go in and paint those houses and get them looking better," he said. "It won't cost the owners anything. We'll give it to them as a grant."

Matthews said the completion of that project will help the city and make that neighborhood look better.