LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Cliff & Susan to spend weekend at Oaklawn Casino

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ First Thursday, Rooftop of 3000 Kavanaugh Building, 3000 Kavanaugh Blvd. (501) 960-9777; hillcrestmerchants.net

5:30-7:30 p.m.: John David Salons

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Dorothy, with deFrance ($19.50)

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

8 p.m.: Dylan Earl, Rattlesnake Milk ($10)

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Cory Fontenot

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Brooklyn Fogle

CONWAY

◼️ JJ’s Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

7 p.m.: Nick Flora

◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill, 1611 Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Big Shane Thornton

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A; (501) 525-1616

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

◼️ Crystal Ridge Distillery, 455 Broadway St.; (501) 262-5272; fixfaces.org

6-9 p.m.: Gowns & Boots Ball: Fix Faces Foundation, DJ Double C Entertainment ($100)

◼️ J&S Italian Villa, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Jose’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702

7-10 p.m.: Clyde Pound Trio

WILSON

◼️ Wilson Cafe Patio, 2 N. Jefferson; (870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com

6-7:30 p.m.: Eli Adams

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

8 p.m.: SYNERGY BAND

◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com

7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: The Band Camino, with Hastings ($20-$40)

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com

9 p.m.: “School Daze” with The Rodney Block Collective

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

7 p.m: Demun Jones, with Long Cut ($17 advance, $20 day of show)

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

◼️ White Water Tavern

Funkanites ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cregeen’s Irish Pub, 301 Main St.; (501) 376-7468; cregeens.com

8-11 p.m.: The Steve Crump Band

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (774) 482-0378; fourquarterbar.com

9 p.m.: Good Foot

BENTON

◼️ Riverside Grocery, 4444 Arkansas 5; (501) 794-0329

6-9 p.m.: Hooker Proof (Sid and Lynn Hooker)

CAMDEN

◼️ First Friday, 103-123 Washington St.; (870) 837-5500

6-9 p.m.: Brooks Walthall

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

7 p.m.: Blackstrap

CONWAY

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Trey Johnson ($5)

◼️ Skinny J’s, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Nicholas Flora

◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: deFrance

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008

7-10 p.m.: Trey Geauthreux

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Wood N Wire

◼️ Adair Park, 351 Central Ave.; (501) 321-6808

6-9 p.m.: Greg “Big Papa” Binns

◼️ Arlington Hotel, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Sensory 2

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Funkin’ Gonuts

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: The Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Cliff & Susan

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Dangerous Duo

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: Glenn Parker

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937

8 p.m. Joseph Logue Band

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp’s Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7-9 p.m.: Garrett Duncan

PINE BLUFF

◼️ Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St.; (870) 536-3375

5-7 p.m.: David Ashley ($10; $5 for ASC members)

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome.

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

9 p.m.: D Train Band

◼️ Fassler Hall

8 p.m: DudeCalledRob

◼️ JJ’s Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge

12-3 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo

◼️ Nexus Coffee, 301 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 295-7515; nexuscoffeear.com

2-4 p.m.: Nick Flora

◼️ Rev Room

8 p.m.: Glowdiac Libra ($10 with glow gear, $12 without)

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland; (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4-6 p.m.: Trey Johnson

◼️ Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

9:30 p.m.: Tragikly White ($12; SRO $10 in advance, $12 at the door)

◼️ Vino’s, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: Silent Planet, Levels, My Hands to War, Tiny Towns, Losing Game, Spirit Breaker

◼️ White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: Pinata Protest, Benadriil ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.: Red and the Revelers ($8)

BALD KNOB

◼️ Strawberry Jam, 295 Prince Cemetery Road; (501) 626-7403

Noon-11 p.m.: Wild Bill Willie, Fonky Donkey, Crosswired, The Arkadelics, Hunter West Band, Jason Lee Hale & The Personal Space Invaders, Spa City Youngbloods, Jody Evans, The Legendary Pacers, Kenny Lee Kidd ($10 donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital)

CABOT

◼️ Drunkken Monkey, 7619 John Harden Drive; (501) 241-0921

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: GMG Band II

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty’s Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Joseph Logue Band

CONWAY

◼️ King’s Live Music

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky ($5)

◼️ Skinny J’s

7-10 p.m.: Jon Jones

◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Derrick Brandon

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD

7 p.m.: Blackstrap

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186; templelive.com

8 p.m.: Tyler Farr, with Midnight South ($29-$39)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats

6-9 p.m.: Ben Byers

◼️ Arlington @Primetime-Fountain Room, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771

5:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Big Chill

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: The Fraze!

◼️ Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave.; (501) 620-4000

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brass Tacks

◼️ Kuntry’s Blue Collar Bar, 6480 Central Ave.; (501) 293-1571

5-9 p.m.: The Doggones

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: The Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dueling pianos: Cliff & Susan with Pamela Hopkins

◼️ South Haven Tavern, 5590 Central Ave.; (501) 701-4283

8 p.m.: Adayas

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Boots Bailey and the Boys

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Trey Geauthreux

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

8 p.m.: I-40 Ramblers

MOUNT IDA

◼️ Front Porch Stage, Montgomery County Courthouse, 105 U.S. 270 East; (870) 867-3521; frontporchstage.org

7 p.m.: Borderline Bluegrass

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp’s Barren Brewery

7-9 p.m.: Wesley Allen & The Modern August

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ’s Sports Grill, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887

8 p.m.: Chad Marshall

ROGERS

◼️ Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St.; (479) 621-1186; railyardlive.com

8 p.m.: “An Ode to Tom Petty” featuring John Burnette

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Castle, 6601 Stagecoach Road; (501) 454-9417

4 p.m.: Cigar Fest, with Rodney Block

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms

4-6 p.m.: Pamela Hopkins

◼️ Stickyz

8:30 p.m.: Velvetina’s Little Burlesque Show ($15 reserved; $10 standing room)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East); (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com

7 p.m. La Original Banda El Limon ($59.99; $39.99 for those under 48” tall and those 55 and over)

◼️ The Ohio Club

6:30-10:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn

7-11 p.m.: Joshua Stewart

◼️ Trejo’s Del Lago, 4904 Central Ave.; (501) 463-4640; trejosdellago.com

6-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ Ziggy’s, 110 Calella Road; (501) 318-9546

4-6 p.m.: Marcus Sugg

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

7 p.m.: Nothing More, with Sleep Token, Census ($25-$40)

◼️ White Water Tavern

7 p.m.: John Calvin Abney ($10)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Ohio Club

6-10 p.m.: Rick McKean

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ Block Party, 51 Emanuel Circle; (501) 952-3074

5-8 p.m.: Marcus Sugg

◼️ Trejo’s Del Lago

6-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Vino’s

6-10 p.m.: Kaonashi

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ River Market, Jazz in the Park, 400 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 255-3323

6-8 p.m.: Rod P Outfit

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ South Haven Tavern

9 p.m.: Wildstreet

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Trace Adkins performs Oct. 1 at the East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City and tickets, $44, are available at EACC.EDU or by calling (870) 633-4480, Extension 352.

◼️ Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Simmons Bank Arena on Dec. 9 with the show, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” and tickets, from $33 to $103.50, (but $29 for the first week) go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.

■ ■ ■ FESTIVAL ■ ■ ■

◼️ The Hot Water Hills Music & Arts Festival, to be held Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Hill Wheatley Park in Hot Springs, will feature Hillbilly Casino, The Mask of the Phantasm, Various Blonde, The 40 Acre Mule, Optic Sink, Kairos, Hayefield, Annie Ford, Bootleg Royale, Jonivan Jones, Cosmic Cream, Turtle Rush and Spa City Youngbloods. See hotwaterhills.com